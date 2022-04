The New York Giants are doing their due diligence on the 2022 NFL Draft’s offensive line prospects. Many believe that the Giants will take the best offensive tackle on the board with the fifth overall pick in the first round. But new general manager Joe Schoen is planning ahead, taking a look at later-round prospects as well. According to Matt Lombardo, the Giants are having a visit with a second-round offensive tackle prospect this week, Tulsa’s Tyler Smith.

