No Injuries After Large Sawmill Fire in Morehead

By Anna Maria Basquez (CBS4) – Interstate 25 reopened hours after southbound lanes were closed following a crash at Mulberry Street in Fort Collins. The crash happened just before noon Thursday and the interstate reopened just before 4 p.m. ALERT: SB I-25 near Mulberry is open. Thank you for your patience. Please buckle up and drive safe. @ColoradoDOT @LarimerSheriff @FCPolice — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) April 14, 2022 One person suffered serious injuries in the crash. A total of three people were rushed to the hospital. (credit: CSP) “It was a semi … but for some reason went through the median, hit multiple cars … it’s going to be an extended closure,” said Trooper Gary Cutler, spokesman for Colorado State Patrol. (credit: Dillon Thomas) The semi driver was headed northbound before crashing through the median. A Maserati was involved in the crash. Crews may have to reconstruct the Jersey Barrier at the crash scene. (credit: Dillon Thomas) A spokeswoman for Poudre Fire Authority said each person who was hurt was in a different car. SB I-25 shut down at Mulberry (CO 14) for a serious crash pic.twitter.com/Zw9vylYe2k — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) April 14, 2022

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO