Washington, DC

We Salute You: Harold Oles

WNYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewsChannel 13 salutes U.S. Air Force Private Harold...

wnyt.com

WNYT

We Salute You: William Sheehan

NewsChannel 13 salutes Navy Electrician's Mate 3rd Class William Sheehan of Lenox Dale, Mass. He served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater during World War II.
SOCIETY
WNYT

We Salute You: Jeremy Martelle

NewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force Master Sergeant Jeremy Martelle of Granville. He joined the Air Force in 1991. His service includes time in Operation Desert Storm. He also served in the New York Air National Guard and was deployed to Antarctica and New Zealand.
GRANVILLE, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Theodore "Teddy" Bresee

NewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force Corporal Theodore "Teddy" Bresee of Troy. He served aboard the HMT Rohna in the 1940s, and was tragically killed at age 18 in an attack in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Algeria.
TROY, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Avery "Prope" Dietter

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army Sgt. Avery "Prope" Dietter of Ancramdale. He served in the Korean War, and received a Purple Heart. At 94 years old, he is the oldest member of the Ancramdale Presbyterian Church. He has been married to his wife, Renie, for 68 years.
ANCRAMDALE, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: The Hulbert Brothers

NewsChannel 13 salutes The Hulbert Brothers of Johnstown: Warren, Gary, Douglas and Leland. Warren was in the Army, Gary was also in the Army and served in Germany. Douglas was in the Paratroopers in Ft. Bragg. Leland was in the Navy. Thank you for your service.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Robert Lynch Sr.

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army National Guard SFC Robert Lynch Sr. of Wynantskill. He served in the Military Police for 24 years, and later served in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia for Operation Desert Storm.
WYNANTSKILL, NY
