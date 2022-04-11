We Salute You: Harold Oles

NewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force Master Sergeant Jeremy Martelle of Granville. He joined the Air Force in 1991. His service includes time in Operation Desert Storm. He also served in the New York Air National Guard and was deployed to Antarctica and New Zealand.
NewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force Corporal Theodore "Teddy" Bresee of Troy. He served aboard the HMT Rohna in the 1940s, and was tragically killed at age 18 in an attack in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Algeria.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is calling on Washington, D.C., authorities to preserve the remains of five unborn fetuses that were recently discovered by police in a home just blocks from the U.S. Capitol. Cruz sent a letter to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III on...
NewsChannel 13 salutes Army Sgt. Avery "Prope" Dietter of Ancramdale. He served in the Korean War, and received a Purple Heart. At 94 years old, he is the oldest member of the Ancramdale Presbyterian Church. He has been married to his wife, Renie, for 68 years.
A former U.S. Special Operations commander from the Tampa area has set up a military training center in Ukraine, and along with fellow American and British veterans, is passing on skills to soldiers and delivering critical supplies. Andrew Milburn joined the U.S. Marine Corps from London as a private and...
NewsChannel 13 salutes The Hulbert Brothers of Johnstown: Warren, Gary, Douglas and Leland. Warren was in the Army, Gary was also in the Army and served in Germany. Douglas was in the Paratroopers in Ft. Bragg. Leland was in the Navy. Thank you for your service.
Being a redneck doesn't mean exactly what it used to, now a day people are proud to call themselves rednecks, so hopefully, this list won't make too many people angry. I did a little digging and looked up country bars, most owned trucks, country living, you name it! We came up with a list of the top 5 most Redneck cities in Washington, I think you might be surprised.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, whose seven months in that role has been overshadowed by probes into a previous campaign, was arrested Tuesday in a federal corruption investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Benjamin was arrested on charges of bribery, honest services wire fraud...
