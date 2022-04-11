Hillside Community Center hosts Easter Egg Hunt

WALNUT CREEK – The annual Community Easter Egg Hunt in Walnut Creek will be held on Saturday, April 9. The hunt will start at 10 a.m. on the campus of Walnut Hills Retirement Community, located on Olde Pump Street in Walnut Creek. Families are encouraged to come by 9:15...
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Easter Bunny and Centre Region Parks and Recreation are teaming up this year to fill your yard with colorful, candy-filled Easter eggs. If you live in the State College Borough or Ferguson, Harris, Patton, and College Townships, you can register online the bunny will hop through on the evenings […]
Local children are invited to join the Easter Bunny for the Feasterville Business Association’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, set for Saturday, April 9, beginning at 10 a.m. at Russell Elliot Memorial Park, 150 Buck Road, Feasterville. “All area children are invited to join the fun and festivities of the...
Are you looking for fun Easter Egg hunts for your kids? Easter Egg hunts are fun for all ages! Many of these events break out times for different age groups. We have rounded up all the options in one easy spot! Indoor, outdoor, FREE, cheap and fun in Northeast Wisconsin including Appleton, Neenah, Oshkosh and Green Bay.
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Manheim Township Recreation and Park Planning Department announced it is hosting the 2nd Annual Community Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9th at the township's Athletic Complex on 2883 Weaver Road in Lancaster. The free event is open to the public and will begin at 1:30...
Wait...who said Easter Egg Hunts had to be for kids? Why can't adults join in on the hunting fun?. That's not the case anymore. Adult Easter Egg hunts have been becoming more and more popular as the years have gone on, and one has been announced for 2022 right here in Central New York.
A viral TikTok video is proving that you’re never too old to enjoy an Easter egg hunt. Spray paint artist Trenton McIntosh of Trent Paints shared snippets of what took place at an adult Easter egg hunt hosted by Greene County Parks & Trails. The nature recreation center invited...
