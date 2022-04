CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heavy chunks of concrete have fallen from the roof of a pedestrian tunnel under DuSable Lake Shore Drive again. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, this was the second time the safety of a tunnel where people walk under the Drive has been called into question. This time, the tunnel in question is the between Addison Street and Waveland Avenue at the east edge of Lakeview. The tunnel remained open Monday night. But a chunk of concrete on the ceiling was missing, while a grille of rebar was exposed. The...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO