ACC and SEC teams host Florida four-star QB Cedrick Bailey Jr.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Rutherford High School officially has its new girls basketball coach in place. The Rams introducing Tony Davis Wednesday. Tony’s a Chipley alum who has coached boys and girls basketball at Blountstown, Gadsden, and most recently, the last few years, at Mowat Middle School in Bay County. The coach getting a little emotional talking about how excited he was to be taking over, and working to build on the solid foundation coach Threatt has put there the last three years.
