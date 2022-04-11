ACC and SEC teams host Florida four-star QB Cedrick Bailey Jr.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Rutherford High School officially has its new girls basketball coach in place. The Rams introducing Tony Davis Wednesday. Tony’s a Chipley alum who has coached boys and girls basketball at Blountstown, Gadsden, and most recently, the last few years, at Mowat Middle School in Bay County. The coach getting a little emotional talking about how excited he was to be taking over, and working to build on the solid foundation coach Threatt has put there the last three years.

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO