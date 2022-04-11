ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

ACC and SEC teams host Florida four-star QB Cedrick Bailey Jr.

Scarlet Nation
 3 days ago

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A big pocket quarterback...

n.rivals.com

The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
WMBB

Gulf Coast splits doubleheader with Chipola

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – After falling in game one 5-2, the Gulf Coast softball team bounced back with a 4-2 victory over Chipola in the conference doubleheader on Tuesday. The Commodores move to 5-11 in conference play and will visit Northwest Florida on Friday, April 15. The Indians move to 10-4 in conference play […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
WCJB

The World Equestrian Center is hosting the 2022 National Collegiate Equestrian Association National Championship

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 National Collegiate Equestrian Association National Championship starts in Ocala. The World Equestrian Center is hosting the competition this year. There are several discipline sessions starting today through Saturday. The championship starts at 8:30 a.m. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe...
OCALA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Florida's Orange and Blue spring game

For the first time in three years, Florida football will be playing in its once-annual Orange and Blue spring game on Thursday, marking the first time the fans will get a peek at the new program under nascent head coach Billy Napier. Originally scheduled for Saturday, the intrasquad scrimmage was pushed forward a couple of days to accommodate visiting prep recruits.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Rams introduce new girls hoops coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Rutherford High School officially has its new girls basketball coach in place. The Rams introducing Tony Davis Wednesday. Tony’s a Chipley alum who has coached boys and girls basketball at Blountstown, Gadsden, and most recently, the last few years, at Mowat Middle School in Bay County. The coach getting a little emotional talking about how excited he was to be taking over, and working to build on the solid foundation coach Threatt has put there the last three years.
BAY COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Sonic Prep Players of the Week: Winter Park crew team

The Henley Royal Regatta, a prestigious crew event, will have a Central Florida high school team in it this summer. The Winter Park girls’ crew team is rich in history and success including national medals and 38 state championships. The group has seen it all through the years. [TRENDING:...
WINTER PARK, FL

