Woman tied up and burglarized in NOLA East, Village de L'Est residents seeking more police presence

By Shay O'Connor
CNN
 1 day ago
Elderly residents in Village de L'Est in New Orleans East are on guard, living in fear.

It's a small Vietnamese community just off Michoud Boulevard. Families said there have been several robberies and break-ins targeting older citizens.

Months after our last report aired, Village D'Lest residents said crime has continued and they are fed up.

A frightened elderly woman detailed the night an armed burglar came into the home she is renting in Village de L'Est, last week.

"He kicked in the door at my room. And brought these two to sit in my bedroom. Then tied our hands and feet."

She said the burglar tied her and two others up, while ransacking the house for money and other possessions. The thief only got away with about 90 dollars. The elderly woman did not want to be seen on camera for fear of retaliation.

"He told me 'if you don not give me money, or tell them to give me more money I will shoot you.' He put the gun on my neck," said the woman.

The three managed to get un-tied as the burglar tried to search the home. Police were called and he ran off, but not before the 70-year-old put up a fight.

"He attacked me so I pushed him. I put my knee out and kicked him. He punched me here."

She got hurt and was taken to the hospital. Days after the ordeal, she said she is glad she did not back down.

This is one of many break-ins the people of Village de L'Est said they have been experiencing.

Months ago in January, they held a peace march to call attention to the uptick in violence in their area. Months later and they are still hoping for more police presence in their neighborhood.

"I think they are targeting our vulnerable seniors. Police is our protection and our security. If they see a police or state trooper car, it'll deter them," said Lang.

Lang runs a community center in the area and said thieves also have been stealing from the property and trying to get into the center.

"We have the back door they were trying to break it. They could not get in. They broke our back door. We have not fixed it. Facility wise they broke the door there, that is like 400$. There is nothing in there, but I cant just leave the door wide open," said Lang.

The elderly woman said "Do not take us for granted. I pay all my life a lot of taxes, but I am not being protected."

WDSU reached out to Councilman Oliver Thomas who said he is working on beefing up NOPD presence in that area and throughout New Orleans East as a whole.

We have also reached out to NOPD about the situation. Meanwhile residents are hoping for a meeting with NOPD soon. WDSU will keep you posted.

President Evil
1d ago

too bad, you're on your own, New Orleans police don't give a sh#$ about Asian people down there, police show up six hours after people reported crime, New Orleans police is a joke

