Ottonomy's Ottobots May Be Delivering Goods Straight to the Terminal at an Airport Near You!

(BPT) - Ottonomy.io robots are now delivering (autonomously) at one of the most innovative airports in North America, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Watch how Otttobots have been used in the airport and how they can seamlessly navigate indoor/outdoor environments like no other delivery robot on the market. No other robot on the market has been able successfully to execute fully autonomous indoor and outdoor delivery.

"It sounds really interesting to have robotics, but to see it live and in action for the consumer, has been nothing short of amazing," says Cobb.

Watch Ottobots in action at the CVG airport here along with: Ottonomy.IO - Live at CVG International Airport

In this video, you're getting a first look at how consumers will be interacting at the airport with Ottobots to get their food and retail orders and help airports increase sales on the heels of a devastating pandemic. Watch CVG's Chief Innovation Officer, Brian Cobb and Ottonomy's CEO, Ritukar Vijay, discuss the opportunities that autonomous deliveries are bringing to Airports, retail, and restaurants to provide a new level of customer services and access to goods.

Ottonomy.io is now deploying pilots in airports on an International scale. Keep an eye out for Ottobots in Rome and San Antonio airports soon. Ottonomy will be exhibiting at AUVSI XPonential 2022 at the Orange County Convention Center in Florida from April 25-28, 2022. If you are interested in connecting at the show, have questions, would like to speak with Ottonomy or CVG or need additional assets, contact us at media@ottonomy.io.