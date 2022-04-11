Artisan Markets 2022

Filling a hole in the market, the llowel quality workwear provides attention and appreciation for women’s workwear. Designed for women, this modern workwear provides inclusivity for underrepresented artisans and craftspeople in the workplace. Overall, the collection focuses on thoughtful designs with high-quality materials. Balancing fit, performance, and functionality, the items suit industry professionals’ needs. Additionally, they offer size and body inclusivity to suit a wide range of people, inspiring and motivating them. The llowel Uniform is just the start of this workwear collection, which includes the Chore Coat, Work Pant, Button Down, and Teeeeeeee. Additionally, the Capsule Collection includes the Longsleeve, Dad Tee, Bandana, Tote, and Beanie. Overall, focusing on form and function, the llowel collection gives you the style and fit you want throughout the day.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO