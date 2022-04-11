ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

“Jesus Christ Superstar” at the fabulous Fox Theatre: ticket discounts and student pricing

By Hilda
atlantaonthecheap.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJesus Christ Superstar, the iconic musical, is coming to the fabulous Fox Theatre this April — and there are multiple ways to save on tickets, including a special $30 deal for students. All the details are below. We originally created this page during the pandemic lockdown, when NBC...

www.atlantaonthecheap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Atlanta News

Rodney Matthews Joins The Bachelor Live On Stage April 10 at The Fox Theatre

WHO: Rodney Mathews from Season 18 of The Bachelorette will join the Bachelor Live on Stage in Atlanta, GA at the Fox Theatre. WHAT: The Bachelor Live On Stage Official Tour guarantees a wild night of fun, shocking surprises and a front row seat to the journey you’ve been watching on TV for years. Experience the ultimate Bachelor Nation fan party with a wildly flirtatious and interactive evening hosted by Becca Kufrin and featuring one incredible man from a recent season as your on-stage Bachelor. Filled with audience participation including limo entrances, outrageous group dates and rose ceremonies – it’s an evening filled with fun and romance, no strings attached. Tickets are available at foxtheatre.org.
ATLANTA, GA
5 On Your Side

Fabulous Fox announces 2022-2023 Broadway Series lineup

ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced the showstopping lineup for its 2022-2023 U.S. Bank Broadway Series, with shows including "Wicked," "Frozen" and "To Kill a Mockingbird." The eight-show season will kick off in September as the theatre celebrates its 40th anniversary. Also on the docket are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Theatre#Price Level#Discounts#Performing#Nbc#Amazon Video#Ameris Amphitheaters
97.9 WGRD

Win 10 Packs of Tickets to the Metal Tour of the Year

979 GRD has your chance to win 10 packs of tickets to the Metal Tour of the Year featuring Megadeth and Lamb of God. The Metal Tour of the Year features Megadeth and Lamb of God and will make a stop at Van Andel Arena on Tuesday, April 19th. Also appearing will be Trivium and In Flames.
GAS PRICE
FOX2Now

Fox Theatre 40th Anniversary celebrates with blockbuster lineup

ST. LOUIS – The Fabulous Fox Theatre is eager to celebrate its 40th Anniversary with an incredible lineup in the 2022-2023 U.S. Bank Broadway Series!. Get ready to open the season with the signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies of the legendary quintet in AIN’T TOO PROUD – The Life and Times of The Temptations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Atlanta News

2022/2023 Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta lineup at the Fox Theatre

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta is proud to announce that 10-time Tony Award® winning and 2020 Grammy® nominated MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, the Tony® and Grammy®-winning Best Musical HADESTOWN and the record-breaking WICKED will lead the 2022/2023 season at the Fox Theatre. The lineup is also set to feature the stage adaptation of the animated classic ANASTASIA, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, HAIRSPRAY and Charles Fuller’s A SOLDIER’S PLAY directed by Atlanta theatre icon Kenny Leon. Season options include Broadway favorites CHICAGO and RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion

Comments / 0

Community Policy