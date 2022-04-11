ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Christian Bale’s ‘Thor’ Costume Revealed in New Promo Images

By ScreenCrush Staff
Northland FAN 106.5
Northland FAN 106.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

He definitely ain’t Batman anymore. One of the more intriguing aspects of Thor: Love and Thunder is the fact that its villain, Gorr, is played by Christian Bale, DC’s former Dark Knight. Jumping from DC to Marvel, Bale will tackle the role of Thor’s new nemesis, although his exact plan is...

northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals New Name of Chris Hemsworth's Hero

If it wasn't obvious enough, Marvel Studios is kicking things into an even higher gear this 2022 and it's already safe to assume that it's the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest year yet. One of the most anticipated projects this year is Thor: Love and Thunder which promises to be an even bigger film that its predecessor. In fact, the Taika Waititi-directed movie is loosely described as Avengers 5.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Offers First Look at Jane Foster's Powers

A lot of thought we'd never see it happen again but Natalie Portman is set for her full-time return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and this time around, she'll no longer be portrayed as the damsel in distress as her character Jane Foster is set for a major upgrade. In case some of you haven't heard yet, Foster will be taking on the Thor mantle in Thor: Love and Thunder but as it stands, we still don't know if the Taika Waititi-directed film will be 100% faithful to Jane's comic book run.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Reportedly Reshoots Christian Bale's Gorr Villain Scenes

Thor: Love and Thunder Reportedly Reshoots Christian Bale's Gorr Villain Scenes. Chris Hemsworth is set to break the record for the only Avenger to have a fourth standalone film. Announced in San Diego Comic-Con 2019, bringing back director Taika Waititi to helm the fourth Thor film. However, both release dates of Thor: Love and Thunder and filming dates were delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Eventually, it was reported that the film already wrapped up productions earlier last year and now, with more than four months before its initial release date, any teasers or trailers about the film are still nowhere to be seen. Apparently, director Taika Waititi is still doing some reshoots for the upcoming Thor 4 film.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Christian Bale
Person
Chris Pratt
GamesRadar+

Vin Diesel heavily hints that CGI Paul Walker will be in Fast 10

Vin Diesel has hinted that Paul Walker may return to the Fast and Furious franchise in CGI form. "I am approaching the finale of the first saga… that is Fast," Diesel wrote on Instagram. "It is very intense, although god has brought such incredible talent to assist me in completing this mythology, I can’t help but to reminisce… you all have been a part of this journey. You all have been a part of this family. I can’t believe that universal studios is committed to a two part finale… their support and belief in this mythology surprises me and makes me smile. There are angels coming to this mythology that will make you all smile."
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Star Michael Rooker Breaks Silence on Potential Comeback

Yondu's death in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is easily one of the most tear-jerking moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and I'd even dare say that it's up there with Tony Stark's death. Following Michael Rooker's MCU exit in 2017, the fandom has undoubtedly grown to appreciate the actor and the character, so much so that there have been pleas to have Yondu returning from the dead. Now, Rooker himself is finally breaking his silence on his future in the billion-dollar franchise ahead of.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Nicolas Cage Reveals to Warner Bros. He Wants To Join 'The Batman' Sequel as Villain, Egghead

Nicolas Cage might just be entering into the world of DC Comics for his next career move. In a message to Warner Bros. executives, Cage told reporters at SXSW that he is interested in taking on the role of the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. While a sequel has yet to be announced, Cage is putting his hat in the ring, just in case. In the interview, Cage discussed the upcoming releasingstating, “We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mighty Thor#Thor Movie#Art#Film Star#Hasbro S Marvel Legends
Cinema Blend

Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo Explains Why Captain America Didn't Die In The Marvel Movie

We’re coming up on three years since Avengers: Endgame came out in theaters, and the penultimate Infinity Saga remains a popular conversation topic among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. One of the biggest moments in Endgame, if not the biggest, was when Tony Stark/Iron Man sacrificed his life to save the universe. However, there were plenty of people ahead of the movie who thought Steve Rogers/Captain America would meet his demise, and Endgame co-director Joe Russo.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Shares Set Photo, And Nebula Looks Pretty Beat Up

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place with countless franchises, but a few stand out as fan favorites. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies are definitely in that category, and fans can’t wait to see what the filmmaker has in store for Vol. 3, one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies. Actress Karen Gillan recently shared a photo from the set of Guardians 3, and Nebula looks pretty beat up.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Surprising BTS Photo of Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers: Endgame ended the culmination of Marvel Studios films that began in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man. The film closed up a lot of the storylines that began throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including killing off the Tony Stark/Iron Man character. During the beginning of the film, Tony Stark was stranded in space with no food or water.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Set Photos Show Off Drax and Mantis

James Gunn is well underway filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and surprisingly enough, nothing has leaked from the set. The director has been keeping fans updated with social media posts about the day-to-day on the set, and even a mystery involving Rick and Morty toys. Somehow everything has been kept under wraps. With every comic book movie there's expected to be some leaks or even set photos, but that hasn't happened– until now.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Jeff Goldblum Dressed Up As Joker, And Now I Want To See Him Play The Batman Villain

It’s no secret that superhero movies are everywhere, with various studios creating their own cinematic universe. Given the massive popularity of DC’s Batman, Gotham City and its denizens have been adapted for film a number of times. Jurassic Park icon Jeff Goldlbum recently dressed up as The Joker, and now I want to see him play the Batman villain.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 breaks world record previously held by The Grinch

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has already broken a world record – despite being still more than a year away from release. The hotly anticipated superhero sequel, starring Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, and Bradley Cooper, is currently in production.Director James Gunn gave fans an update on the behind-the-scenes progress of filming, claiming that the high-budget space opera had set a new world record in the field of make-up.“Just heard from our makeup folks at @LegacyEffects that yesterday #GotGVol3 officially passed the World Record for ‘the most makeup appliances created for a single...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame's Sebastian Stan Says Movie was "Tough to Shoot" for One Big Reason

Next month marks three years since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, and it's still a big topic of discussion for Marvel fans and stars alike. Pretty much every big name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has stories to share about their time making the iconic film, and the latest tidbit comes from Sebastian Stan. Stan first joined the MCU as Bucky Barnes when Captain America: The First Avenger was released in 2011, and he went on to appear in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and most recently starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Black Panther. During a recent chat with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stan revealed why Endgame was "tough to shoot."
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
CinemaBlend

How Mads Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald Compares To Johnny Depp, According To Critics Who’ve Seen Fantastic Beasts 3

Johnny Depp holds an important place in the Wizarding World, as his portrayal of Gellert Grindelwald established the character as a true villain in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. When Warner Bros. asked the actor to resign from the role amid abuse allegations and ongoing legal battles with his ex-wife Amber Heard, many saw it as a controversial decision and wondered what would happen to the character who was prominently featured in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. It was announced way back in November 2020 that Mads Mikkelsen would take over as Grindelwald for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and now we’re finally getting an idea of what to expect.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch Explains Why His Marvel Character Isn’t An Avenger

Doctor Strange hit the Marvel Cinematic Universe scene in late 2016, and since then he’s been keeping busy helping out his fellow superheroes in Thor: Ragnarok, the latter two Avengers movies and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Even Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige considers him this superhero franchise’s “anchor.” However, while Benedict Cumberbatch’s character is firmly allied with various Avengers, the actor doesn’t consider Stephen Strange to be an official member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
MOVIES
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy