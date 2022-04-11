ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Pending Burning Restrictions Having an Impact on Vineyard Removals

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome grape growers are having to make some tough decisions about vineyards with burning restrictions coming into effect. Last year, the California Air Resources Board voted to phase out agricultural burning in the San Joaquin Valley...

Grist

Lake Powell water crisis is about to be an energy crisis

Stretching for 186 miles along the border of Utah and Arizona, Lake Powell serves as one of two major reservoirs that anchor the Colorado River. Last week, the lake reached a disturbing new milestone: water levels fell to their lowest threshold ever, since the lake was created by the damming of the Colorado in 1963.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mansionglobal.com

A California Home With a Fire Suppression System Lists for Nearly $30 Million

This Laguna Beach estate is asking just under $29 million. A Laguna Beach, Calif., property overlooking the ocean is going on the market for $28.995 million. The owner, Dallas-based businessman Scott Ginsburg, 69, is selling the roughly 12-acre property after using it as a vacation home for roughly four years, according to his daughter, Laura Ginsburg Pierson, 38.
REAL ESTATE
Fox News

California proposes ban on sale of gas vehicles by 2035

California regulators unveiled a plan to ban the sale of new gas cars by 2035 on Thursday, the state's latest effort to combat greenhouse gas emissions. The plan from the California Air Resources Board calls for 35% of new car sales in the state to be battery or hydrogen-powered by 2026, according to CNBC. The board will vote on the proposal in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Expanding drought leaves western US scrambling for water

Tumbleweeds drift along the Rio Grande as sand bars within its banks grow wider. Smoke from distant wildfires and dust kicked up by intense spring winds fill the valley, exacerbating the feeling of distress that is beginning to weigh on residents. One of North America’s longest rivers, the Rio Grande is another example of a waterway in the western U.S. that’s tapped out. From the Pacific Northwest to the Colorado River Basin, irrigation districts already are warning farmers to expect less this year despite growing demands fueled by ever-drying conditions. Climate experts say March marked the third straight month...
ENVIRONMENT
Robb Report

15 Delicious New Pinot Noirs to Sip This Spring

Click here to read the full article. There comes a time every year—about now, with temperatures rising—when it seems like red wine should be more about finesse and nuance than power, more about brightness than towering structure. I’m advocating for Pinot Noir, of course, described as “elegant” more often than any other red in the world. In recent tastings, I’ve lined up bottles from California and Oregon side by side—most from the 2019 vintage—and the impression I’m left with is that winemakers, more than ever, are realizing the inherent capacity of the variety (beyond near-universal elegance) to reflect distinctive character from...
FOOD & DRINKS

