The Red Sox have not come storming out of the gate to start the 2022 Major League Baseball season. Boston sits at 1-3 entering Tuesday’s matinee matchup with the Tigers in Detroit. The offense far and away has been the greatest weakness for the Red Sox through four games. Boston was limited to three runs or less in three of those contests and also only mustered up five hits or less in three of the four.

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO