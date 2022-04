Over the past two weeks, I was fortunate enough to attend two of my favorite legal technology conferences, in person and back to back: ABA TECHSHOW in Chicago and Legalweek in New York City. Normally these conferences occur two months apart, but due to the spread of the omicron variant, Legalweek was postponed this year and occurred one week after ABA TECHSHOW. This date change resulted in a whirlwind of what felt like nonstop networking and parties — with very few facemasks in sight.

