NFL Rumors: Jalen Reagor, New York Jets, Stephon Gilmore

DAY 1 (ROUND 1) Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa (tackle) The Patriots have short- and long-term needs at guard and tackle, and with Ted Karras now in Cincinnati, they need to find some center depth behind David Andrews, too. It’s a virtual certainty that New England addresses the offensive line in the draft; the only question is what picks it uses and what position(s) it targets. If the Patriots use a first-rounder on a lineman, don’t be surprised if it’s Penning, a monstrous tackle whom they already hosted on a top-30 visit. The Northern Iowa product is tall and long with a bit of a mean streak. He’s on the raw side and didn’t face great competition in the FCS, but Penning nevertheless is viewed as a potential franchise left tackle.

