Philadelphia, PA

NFL Rumors: Jalen Reagor, New York Jets, Stephon Gilmore

By Ian Glendon
fullpresscoverage.com
 2 days ago

In this edition of NFL rumors, Jalen Reagor is garnering interest, the Jets seek a wideout, and it's all quiet on the Stephon Gilmore front. It's a brand new week and a brand new edition of NFL rumors as we take a look at Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor and the...

fullpresscoverage.com

Related
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
The Spun

Stephon Gilmore Reportedly ‘In Contact’ With 1 Team

We’re not sure what kind of off-shore bank account the Los Angeles Rams are using, but reportedly the reigning Super Bowl champs could have been “in contact” with free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams have had contact with the 2019 Defensive...
NFL
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin: Tom Brady ended retirement because he was 'no longer the boss' at home

Whether he's calling out members of the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing loss or challenging Dallas players to show more heart and "will" in future games, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is rarely shy about speaking his mind on any topic, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ending a brief retirement that began this past winter and didn't last through the spring.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

USC Standout RB Meet With Texans - NFL Draft Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, TexansDaily.com will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide. Dig in below... APR 13 MR. FOOTBALL IN HOUSTON According to reports, USC running back Keaontay Ingram recently visited the Texans as one of the team's top-30 visits. Ingram initially was a member of Texas' running back room before leaving following the firing of Tom Herman.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Ranking the AFC East Tight End Situations, Pre-Draft Edition

After the first wave of free agency, it's a good time to revisit every AFC East team's roster and see where everybody stands at each position. At wide receiver, it's the Miami Dolphins who made the biggest move of the offseason with the trade for Tyreek Hill, and they were involved in another trade, the one that sent DeVante Parker to New England.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Draft Targets: 10 Offensive Lineman Prospects For New England

DAY 1 (ROUND 1) Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa (tackle) The Patriots have short- and long-term needs at guard and tackle, and with Ted Karras now in Cincinnati, they need to find some center depth behind David Andrews, too. It’s a virtual certainty that New England addresses the offensive line in the draft; the only question is what picks it uses and what position(s) it targets. If the Patriots use a first-rounder on a lineman, don’t be surprised if it’s Penning, a monstrous tackle whom they already hosted on a top-30 visit. The Northern Iowa product is tall and long with a bit of a mean streak. He’s on the raw side and didn’t face great competition in the FCS, but Penning nevertheless is viewed as a potential franchise left tackle.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Sign Former Steelers Quarterback: NFL World Reacts

The Cleveland Browns added yet another quarterback to their roster on Tuesday. Better yet, he’s a former Pittsburgh Steeler. Joshua Dobbs signed with the Browns on Tuesday morning. He joins a quarterback room in Cleveland that already features Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett. Talk about a crowded unit.
CLEVELAND, OH

