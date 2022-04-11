ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Brunch: Jimmy's Famous Seafood debuts their new Orioles menu at Camden Yards

Wbaltv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Sunday Brunch segment, we are visited by Jimmy's Famous...

www.wbaltv.com

The Baltimore Sun

Village of Cross Keys plans new restaurant: Baltimore native to open Easy Like Sunday for brunch, lunch by next spring

Easy Like Sunday, a restaurant specializing in breakfast and lunch, will be coming to the Village of Cross Keys by next spring. Caves Valley Partners, owner and developer of the retail, residential and office complex in North Baltimore, said Wednesday it signed a lease with the restaurant owners for the 2,700-square-foot space where Village Square Cafe recently closed. Easy Like Sunday is one ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Baltimore

Orioles Celebrate 30 Years Of Baseball At Oriole Park At Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Oriole Park at Camden Yards celebrates 30 years this season. The Orioles are commemorating the 30th anniversary all season, including during the team’s home opener Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers. “A lot of people in Baltimore didn’t want to leave Memorial Stadium, and I was among them,” team historian Bill Stetka said. “Once you came here, it felt like you’d been here forever.” Stetka was the official scorer on April 6, 1992, the team’s first game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. “The greatest part, I thought, was it’s a new stadium, but it’d felt like baseball had been played there...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles Tap Bruce Zimmerman As Starting Pitcher For Home Opener

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland-born pitcher Bruce Zimmermann will be the starting pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day at Camden Yards. The team said in a social media post on Sunday that Zimmermann was a hometown kid who grew up watching Opening Day every year. And come Monday, 2022 will finally be his “dream to reality” year. “I know the nerves are going to be really high but I’m very excited. It’s an awesome opportunity,” Zimmermann said. Dream to reality. Bruce is the first Maryland-born pitcher to start a home opener at Camden Yards. pic.twitter.com/IzsJYvYkIU — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 10, 2022   Zimmermann grew up in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Author previews new book 'Opening Day: 50-for-50'

The Baltimore Orioles take on the Milwaukee Brewers at their home opener at 3:10 p.m. at Camden Yards on Monday. For one fan, it'll be the latest in what has become a decades long tradition. Joining us is the author of "Opening Day: 50 for 50" Michael Ortman.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

It's Opening Day for the Baltimore Orioles!

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Orioles welcome fans back to the ballpark to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards during the home opener on Monday. Governor Hogan will walk Eutaw Street ahead of the Baltimore Orioles' home opener at 2:00 PM. The gates to Oriole Park...
BALTIMORE, MD

