Sunday Brunch: Jimmy's Famous Seafood debuts their new Orioles menu at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Oriole Park at Camden Yards celebrates 30 years this season.
The Orioles are commemorating the 30th anniversary all season, including during the team’s home opener Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
“A lot of people in Baltimore didn’t want to leave Memorial Stadium, and I was among them,” team historian Bill Stetka said. “Once you came here, it felt like you’d been here forever.”
Stetka was the official scorer on April 6, 1992, the team’s first game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
“The greatest part, I thought, was it’s a new stadium, but it’d felt like baseball had been played there...
