Sunday Brunch: Jimmy's Famous Seafood debuts their new Orioles menu at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland-born pitcher Bruce Zimmermann will be the starting pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day at Camden Yards. The team said in a social media post on Sunday that Zimmermann was a hometown kid who grew up watching Opening Day every year. And come Monday, 2022 will finally be his “dream to reality” year. “I know the nerves are going to be really high but I’m very excited. It’s an awesome opportunity,” Zimmermann said. Dream to reality. Bruce is the first Maryland-born pitcher to start a home opener at Camden Yards. pic.twitter.com/IzsJYvYkIU — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 10, 2022 Zimmermann grew up in...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO