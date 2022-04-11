ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

H. Andrew Owen

Newnan Times-Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleH. Andrew Owen (Andy) died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, surrounded by family. Survivors include Ann Monroe Owen (wife) Decatur, GA, daughters Amy Owen Odom (Alex) Atlanta, GA, Laura Trammell Owen (Alan) Athens, GA, granddaughters Trammell Draper Odom & Virginia Durham Odom both of Atlanta, grandson Alexander Burroughs Odom, Jr, sister Sally...

times-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Alexander "Luke" Hawk

Alexander "Luke" Hawk, 18, of Sharpsburg passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, along with his grandparents Tommy & Evelyn Hawk. Luke was born December 15, 2003, in Riverdale to Thomas Richard Hawk, Jr. and Donna Whitlock Hawk, and his sister, Audrey. Luke was preceded in death by his sister, Candace...
SHARPSBURG, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Tommy Richard Hawk, Sr.

Tommy Richard Hawk, Sr., age 75, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, along with his wife Evelyn Hawk and their grandson Alexander Luke Hawk. Tommy was born on April 4, 1947, in Newnan, GA to the late Robert Paul Hawk and Edna Knott Schnoor. The funeral service celebrating the life...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Evelyn Gail Hawk

Evelyn Gail Hawk, age 75, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, along with her husband, Tommy R. Hawk, Sr. and their grandson, Alexander Luke Hawk. She was born on May 8, 1946, to the late Addie Fay Arp and Sherman Arp. The funeral service celebrating the life Evelyn lived is...
NEWNAN, GA
Western News

Stephen H. Dalby, 81

On Jan. 12, 2022, exactly six months before his 82nd birthday, Stephen H. Dalby reached out and touched the hand of his loving savior after a three-month hospitalization and complications from bypass surgery. He was with the love of his life, Patti. It was a dramatic ending to an extraordinary...
LIBBY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
City
Newnan, GA
City
Bartow, GA
State
Virginia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Canton, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan to vote on bicentennial committee

2028 is six years away, but the city of Newnan is already planning for it, the city’s bicentennial year. The Newnan City Council will consider a vote at their meeting Tuesday to create a planning committee to celebrate the city’s 200th anniversary. If approved, the committee, officially known...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Julie Alsobrook Jones

Julie Alsobrook Jones, 76, died peacefully at her home in Newnan, Georgia on April 10th, 2022 where she was surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on December 9th, 1945 to the late Sara King Alsobrook and Bryce Northen Alsobrook in LaGrange, Georgia. Shortly after Julie's birth, her...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Rebecca Jane Milam

Rebecca Jane Milam, age 67 of Franklin, passed away the morning of April 4, 2022. Jane passed away in the comfort of her home while her husband and two daughters held her. Her passing has left a deep void in the lives of her family. Jane was born on April 12, 1954, in Franklin, Georgia to the late Newman Reese Hyatt, Sr., and the late Annie Lee Hubbard Hyatt. Jane was diagnosed with cancer in the fall of 2019 and fought vigorously to defeat the cruel and time-stealing disease.
FRANKLIN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Rotary inducts Dr. Chris Thomas as newest member

Dr. Chris Thomas was inducted into the Newnan Rotary Club last Friday. Thomas is a practicing veterinarian at Dogwood Veterinary Hospital. Thomas is an Auburn graduate and has been practicing in the Atlanta area since 2007. He is past-president of the Gwinnett County Veterinary Medical Association and is an active...
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Monroe
Newnan Times-Herald

Kay Laverne Shaffer

Dr. Kay Laverne Shaffer of Newnan, Georgia, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022. Kay was born on May 6, 1939, in Warren, Ohio to Robert George and Nina Lucille Webb Nagel. In 1944 her family moved to Provo, Utah, for her father to begin work as a rolling mill foreman in U.S. Steel Corporation's brand-new Geneva Steel Plant. After World War Il ended, they lived for a year in Torrance, California while the steel mill was being converted to peacetime production and then returned to Provo. In 1948, her family moved to Pleasant Grove, Utah and she graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1957. After her freshman year at the University of Utah (which included membership in Alpha Phi Sorority, working in the University's yearbook staff, and serving with the Air Force ROTC Sponsors unit) and another year as a full-time bank bookkeeper, Kay married Richard ('Dick') Shaffer of American Fork, Utah, in 1959. In 1963, Kay graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business, having worked full-time for three years as a departmental secretary for the Army ROTC Department and then one year as a part-time administrative assistant for a College of Business research unit while completing her degree. She returned to school years later, earning a Master of Science degree in Urban Studies with a National American Humanics Certification in Youth Agency Administration from Georgia State University, Atlanta, Georgia in 1979. In 1994, she earned a PhD in Sociology from Emory University in Atlanta. Her doctoral dissertation concerned managerial skills gained from doing volunteer work and involved interviews with several managers and staff members at various levels of some of Atlanta's leading companies.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Wanda Hough Ross

Wanda Hough Ross, 74, of Hernando, MS (Charlotte, NC & Newnan, GA) passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Mom was born on March 23, 1948, in Charlotte, NC (Indian Trail). She was the daughter of Lee and Kathryn Hough. Mom spent most of her formative years in Indian Trail and Mint Hill, NC. At the age of 40, her and our dad moved our family to Newnan, GA. In 2004, mom moved to Hernando, MS to be close to her daughter and son-in-law, as well as her first grandchild.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

LeCreth Ray Baker

LeCreth Ray Baker passed away on April 1, 2022. Affectionately known as Ray, he was born to Delbert and Mildred Baker on June 15, 1929, in Noble Township, Michigan. Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn, and brother, Tom. Ray was a humble man who did extraordinary things...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Kemp approves $10k for information in Grantville slayings

An executive order from Gov. Brian Kemp approves the use of a $10,000 reward to help solve the brutal murders of three members of the Hawk family. On April 8, Thomas Richard Hawk Sr., 75, his wife Evelyn Hawk, 75, and their 18-year-old grandson, Luke Hawk, were murdered during a robbery at their gun range business in Grantville.
GRANTVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Methodist Churches#United Methodist Church#Ga Woodrow Weaver#Newnan High School#Lagrange College#Mccauley Owen Sweeney#The West Point Circuit#Decatur First Umc#Glenn Memorial Umc
Newnan Times-Herald

Mary G. Bishop Redfern

Ms. Mary G. Bishop Redfern, 76, of Palmetto, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Born October 17, 1945, in Roscoe, she was a daughter of the late John Thomas Bishop and the late Martha Marie Powell Bishop. She was also preceded in death by numerous siblings. Survivors...
PALMETTO, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Linda Rainey Yarbrough

Linda Rainey Yarbrough, age 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital surrounded by her family. She was a lifelong resident of Coweta County and was born in Newnan, GA on July 29, 1944, to the late Clen Leard Rainey and Mary Lou Coggin Rainey.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

June Tyson Coppenger

June Tyson Coppenger, age 84, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Monarch House in Newnan, GA. She was born on October 31, 1937, in Vila Rica, GA to the late Floyd James Tyson and Grace Louise Long Tyson. Along with her...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

NTH PODCASTS: Chris Doane

Chris Doane with Bike Coweta recently joined Joy Barnes and Jacqui Robertson on “Between the Js” to talk about how bikes can have a big impact on a community. Doane has helped organize the second annual "Rock and Road Festival" later this month, featuring a variety of events on two wheels.
NEWNAN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Newnan Times-Herald

Season-high score for the Gym Cats

The Newnan High School Women’s Gymnastics team, the Gym Cats, scored a season-high 113.05 points Friday night in a five-team meet at the Newnan School of Gymnastics training facility. The Gym Cats defeated teams from Pike County, Jones County, Stockbridge High School and Trinity High School. The Newnan team...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Plein Air painting returns to Meriwether

Meriwether County is hosting the sixth annual Plein Air painting event this week. Professional artists from Georgia and Florida are painting beautiful landscapes and historic sites around the county from April 6–8. Artisans on the Square in downtown Greenville hosts a one-day live sale and reception on Saturday, April...
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy