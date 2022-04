Rebecca Jane Milam, age 67 of Franklin, passed away the morning of April 4, 2022. Jane passed away in the comfort of her home while her husband and two daughters held her. Her passing has left a deep void in the lives of her family. Jane was born on April 12, 1954, in Franklin, Georgia to the late Newman Reese Hyatt, Sr., and the late Annie Lee Hubbard Hyatt. Jane was diagnosed with cancer in the fall of 2019 and fought vigorously to defeat the cruel and time-stealing disease.

FRANKLIN, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO