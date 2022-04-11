Body camera footage of shooting shown during first day of police officer's trial

IDAHO FALLS — Camera footage of the shooting of Joseph Johnson was shown publicly for the first time Monday during the jury trial of the officer who shot him.

In the video, Idaho Falls Police Department officers Elias Cerdas and Hector Kistemann are seen running toward a house after hearing someone yell “I have him, he’s over here.”

Much of the body camera footage is dark, and it was difficult to make out the person who met Cerdas and Kistemann at the gate to the backyard of the home on Tendoy Drive.

In the audio, however, Kistemann is heard yelling at the man to drop his gun. Two seconds later he yells the order again, and almost immediately a gunshot is heard as the man says, “This is my house.”

The video, which was recorded on Feb. 8, 2021, was presented to a jury by both the prosecution and the defense on the first day of Cerdas’ trial. Cerdas is charged with involuntary manslaughter after he shot and killed Johnson while searching for another man, Tanner Shoesmith, who had fled a traffic stop and was reported to be armed.

Cerdas believed Johnson was Shoesmith when he shot the man in his backyard. Body camera footage shown from other officers’ perspectives showed police confronting Johnson's wife and telling her to go inside after the shooting as she asked if her husband was OK.

The jury trial is the first in Idaho’s history for an on-duty shooting by a police officer. The Idaho Attorney General’s Office and Cerdas’ defense attorneys questioned potential jurors before agreeing to a pool of 14 jurors Monday morning. Two of the jurors will be selected to act as alternates after closing arguments.

Lead Deputy Attorney General Jeff Nye gave an opening statement that focused on the time between Kistemann’s order and the shooting. He said that as part of the involuntary manslaughter charge, the state did not need to prove Cerdas wanted to kill Johnson.

“We’re not going to present any evidence that the defendant intended to kill Mr. Johnson,” Nye said.

Instead, the prosecution focused on whether the decision to shoot Johnson was justified. He said the jury would hear from Kistemann, and why he did not fire his weapon in the same confrontation. He also pointed out that the body camera footage of the shooting shows that neither officer identified themselves as law enforcement before confronting Johnson.

“Listen carefully when you hear the reasons Mr. Kistemann did not use his handgun,” Nye said.

Defense Attorney Dennis Wilkinson also focused on how fast the shooting occurred in his opening remarks, but focused instead on how short a time Cerdas had to decide how to act. He said the prosecution had the luxury of viewing the video hundreds of times to analyze the shooting moment-by-moment, while Cerdas had to make a split-second decision.

Wilkinson spoke with the intent of putting jurors into his client’s point of view, asking them to consider the information Cerdas had when the shooting occurred.

“You know more about this situation right now than he did,” Wilkinson said.

Testimony went faster than expected Monday, as the attorneys questioned and cross-examined the first four witnesses out of 11 expected for the state. Nye said he expected testimony to be completed by the end of Tuesday, ahead of schedule.

The prosecution called Idaho Falls Police officers Spencer Wood and Stetson Belnap. The two officers had been searching the area for Shoesmith the night of the shooting and gave similar testimony. Body camera footage from both officers shows they heard yelling, then a gunshot, and ran in the direction of the noise.

Belnap’s body camera footage showed officers working for several minutes to resuscitate Johnson. During the efforts, the officers are heard saying they learned the person they were attempting to save was not Shoesmith, but Johnson. The video ends with emergency medical responders arriving on scene and determining Johnson was dead.

Wood testified that he briefly spoke to Johnson outside Johnson’s house, telling him they were searching for an armed suspect. Nye asked Wood if he told Johnson to stay inside. Wood said he did not because Johnson had already returned to his house.

Both officers also testified that Johnson was not wearing shoes, and that it struck them as odd because the suspect had reportedly been fleeing through snow. In his opening, Nye noted that despite the reported similarities in their clothing, Johnson had been wearing gray sweatpants, whereas Shoesmith’s pants reportedly were tan.

The prosecution also called two Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Deputy Michael Sibbet said he had been in pursuit of a man he believed was Shoesmith when he heard that shots were fired.

Deputy Aaron Williams was with Cerdas and Kistemann when the shooting occurred, though he did not see Johnson’s actions. During a cross-examination by Defense Co-Counsel Curtis Smith, Williams said he believed there were officers to the south of their position. Part of the defense’s argument is that Cerdas shot Johnson in part out of concern that he was a threat to other officers in the area.

Testimony is expected to start again on Tuesday. Involuntary manslaughter is punishable with up to 10 years in prison.