School goes on lockdown after gun found in student’s backpack

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 14-year-old girl in the Desire neighborhood was among seven people shot Saturday (April 9) in New Orleans, police said. The juvenile girl was with two other people in a vehicle near the intersection of Morrice Duncan Drive and Abundance Street, the NOPD said, when an unknown gunman approached and opened fire around 11:55 p.m. The wounded girl was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel, but her condition and the nature of her injuries were not disclosed by police.
Comments / 0