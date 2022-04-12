Russia-Ukraine war latest: Putin defends ‘noble’ invasion; alleged Mariupol chemical attack investigated – live

2.26pm BST

Mayor of Bucha: 403 bodies of people they believe killed by Russian forces found so far

The mayor of the Ukrainian town of Bucha near Kyiv said that authorities had so far found 403 bodies of people they believed were killed by Russian forces during their occupation of the area, but that the number was growing.



Anatoliy Fedoruk added during a briefing that it was too early for residents to return to the town, after Russian soldiers retreated late last month.



Reuters and the Guardian could not immediately verify Fedoruk’s comments about the number of people found dead in Bucha.

Authorities began recovering bodies from a mass grave the Church of St. Andrew and All Saints in the town, which was visited last week by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Russia has denied that it deliberately targeted civilians. Russian President Vladimir Putin has today described the situation in Bucha as a fake, according to quotes transcribed by the Tass news agency

2.15pm BST

This is a selection of some of the latest images to be sent to us from Ukraine over the newswires.

A man looks at the train carrying his wife leaving Slovyansk central station, in the Donbas region. Photograph: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images

Books on the shelves are seen inside a library damaged as a result of shelling in Chernihiv, northern Ukraine. Photograph: Future Publishing/Getty Images

80-year-old Anna Zamogilniya is seen in front of her house in Bucha. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Flowers are placed on the rubble of destroyed apartment buildings in Donetsk. Photograph: Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA

2.07pm BST

Here is Jon Henley with his latest full report on today’s events in Ukraine:

Civilians have fled eastern Ukraine in advance of a widely forecast attack and Russian forces closed in on the ruins of the southern city of Mariupol, as Vladimir Putin insisted Moscow’s invasion would achieve what he called its “noble” aims.

Ukrainian forces were preparing on Tuesday for a new Russian offensive in the east of the country, with the governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Gaidai, urging residents to evacuate as soon as possible using agreed humanitarian corridors.

“It’s far more scary to remain and to burn in your sleep from a Russian shell,” Gaidai said on social media. “Evacuate: with every day the situation is getting worse. Take your essential items and head to the pickup point.”

Russian troops also continued to pound the Azovstal industrial district of Mariupol where Ukrainian marines were making a last stand in the defence of the strategic port , which has been largely reduced to rubble after six weeks of heavy bombardment.

Russia is believed to be trying to seize Mariupol to connect occupied Crimea with the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Luhansk in the eastern Donbas region, but Kyiv insisted its defence of the city was continuing.

“The connection with the units of the defence forces that heroically hold the city is stable and maintained,” Ukraine’s military command said, adding that Russian forces were targeting the town of Popasna, two hours’ drive west of Luhansk, and were also preparing an offensive in the direction of Kurakhove, near Donetsk.

Read more of Jon Henley’s report here: Civilians flee eastern Ukraine ahead of new Russian offensive

Related: Civilians flee eastern Ukraine ahead of new Russian offensive

2.00pm BST

'Danger was always there' with Putin, Obama says

The former US president, Barack Obama, said the threat from Vladimir Putin always existed, but that the Russian president’s “reckless” manner with the invasion of Ukraine would not have been anticipated a decade ago.

Speaking in an interview with NBC’s Today show, Obama said:

He has always been somebody who’s wrapped up in this twisted distorted sense of grievance and ethnic nationalism – that part of Putin, I think, has always been there. What we’ve seen with the invasion of Ukraine is him being reckless in a way that you might not have anticipated eight, 10 years ago, but the danger was always there.

Asked what, in hindsight, he would have done differently while in office, including when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Obama declined to answer directly.

Instead, he said it was important to “not take our own democracy for granted” and to “stand for and align ourselves with those who believe in freedom and independence”.

1.54pm BST

Ukrainian officials are hoping heavy rainfall will force Russian troops to use roads that will make them easy targets for the Ukrainian army, Samuel Ramani, an associate fellow at the Rusi defence and security thinktank, writes.

1.45pm BST

Russian hackers attempted to launch a cyber-attack on Ukraine’s power grid last week, Ukrainian officials and cybersecurity researchers said.

In a statement, the Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA) said the group, dubbed “Sandworm”, deployed destructive and data-wiping malware on computers controlling high-voltage substations in Ukraine, Reuters reports.

The statement read:

The victim organisation suffered two waves of attacks. The initial compromise took place no later than February 2022. The disconnection of electrical substations and the decommissioning of the company’s infrastructure was scheduled for Friday evening, April 8, 2022.

Officials managed to prevent the attack from taking place, it added.

The malware was an upgraded version of a malicious programme that caused power blackouts in Kyiv in 2016, Slovakian cybersecurity firm Eset said.

The malware was designed to take over the computer networks “in order to cut power”, the firm said. A second, data-wiping, malware was also deployed in order to slow attempts to get power back online, the firm added.

The group has previously been linked to destructive cyber-attacks attributed to Russia. Russia has consistently denied accusations it has launched cyber-attacks on Ukraine.

1.30pm BST

A pro-Russian cavalcade in Dublin led by a car with the Z symbol has provoked astonishment and condemnation in Ireland.

About 10 cars with Russian and Irish flags drove in a convoy down the M50 motorway last Sunday afternoon in an apparent display of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The bonnet of the lead vehicle, a green Jeep, bore the ”Z” symbol that Russian forces use in Ukraine .

The rally is believed to have been organised through a private Facebook group for Russians living in Ireland. Pro-Russia rallies were held in Germany on the same day , including a motorcade rally in Hanover.

“It’s absolutely disgusting that these Russians living in Ireland demonstrate their complete disrespect for [their] country of residence and the Irish people who stand against Russia’s war in Ukraine ,” the Ukrainian embassy in Dublin said in a tweet that included video footage of the rally. The embassy said “Z” symbolised killings and atrocities and should be banned.

The cavalcade occurred three days after Irish legislators gave a standing ovation to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who thanked Ireland for its support for Ukraine in a video address to both chambers of parliament.

The cavalcade reportedly set out from the Maldron hotel near Dublin airport and made its way down the M50, Ireland’s busiest motorway, bearing Russian, Soviet and Irish flags.

Related: Pro-Russia cavalcade provokes shock and anger in Ireland

1.23pm BST

A Colombian citizen in Moscow has been arrested on charges of “spreading false information” about Russia’s armed forces on social media, in one of the first known cases of a foreign national facing possible prosecution under Russia’s new “fake news” law.

Giraldo Saray Alberto Enrique, 40, is accused of “publicly spreading knowingly false information about the Russian armed forces”. If found guilty, he faces a fine of up to five million roubles (£46,000) and up to 10 years in jail, the Russian state-owned news agency Tass reported.

He is accused of disseminating false information with the help of accomplices who are also being identified, Tass said, citing law enforcement sources, but offered no details of what was written.

The Russian parliament last month passed a law imposing a jail term of up to 15 years for spreading intentionally “fake” news about the military. Under the new law, “fake” news can include any mention of Russian forces harming civilians or suffering losses on the battlefield.

1.06pm BST

Women wave to bid farewell to relatives as they are about to leave by train at Sloviansk central station, in the Donbas region on Tuesday. Photograph: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images

A man embraces his wife as she is about to board a train at Sloviansk central station. Photograph: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images

12.47pm BST

Six people found shot dead in basement outside Kyiv, Ukraine says

Ukrainian prosecutors said six people had been found shot dead in the basement of a building in Brovary, outside the capital, Kyiv, AFP reports.

In a statement, Ukraine’s prosecutor general said:

The bodies of six civilians with gunshot wounds were found in a basement during an inspection of a private residence.

The killings were carried out by Russian forces who seized control of the area at the beginning of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the prosecutor general said.

Note: the Guardian has not been able to verify this information.

12.35pm BST

Zelenskiy urges EU to impose sanctions on all Russian banks and oil

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, urged European leaders to impose sanctions on all Russian banks and oil, warning them: “We cannot wait.”

In a video address to the Lithuanian parliament today, Zelenskiy said:

We need powerful decisions, and the EU must take them now. They must sanction oil and all Russian banks … Each EU state must set terms for when they will refuse or limit (Russian) energy sources such as gas. Only then will the Russian government understand they need to seek peace, that the war is turning into a catastrophe for them.

Members of the Lithuanian parliament give the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a standing ovation before he speaks in a virtual address to MPs in Vilnius on Tuesday. Photograph: Mindaugas Kulbis/AP

Zelenskiy told Lithuanian lawmakers that Russian soldiers had behaved the same everywhere they had stayed as they did in the town of Bucha, 18.5 miles (30km) north-west of Kyiv.

The Ukrainian president also accused Russia of deporting hundreds of thousands of people from occupied Ukrainian regions into “filtration camps”. The Kremlin has denied targeting and abusing civilians in the conflict.

12.18pm BST

A chemical weapons expert is urging caution over claims that chemical weapons may have been used during an attack on the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, noting that there remains “a paucity of information” about what happened.

Dan Kaszeta, from the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi), said it is “legitimately difficult” to assess these situations remotely, particularly when relying on mainly second-hand or third-hand reports instead of evidence from the scene.

The symptoms that the Ukrainian soldiers are reportedly showing, such as difficulty breathing, “does not tell us much”, he said.

What we really have is people being dizzy. What we don’t have is signs and symptoms (and any kind of medical diagnostics) that narrow the investigative focus to chemicals, let alone a specific chemical warfare agent.

“The fog of war is real,” Kaszeta said.

And this is a swamped yet fragile information space. It’s a front in an information war.

11.56am BST

A Russian citizen in Poland has been arrested and charged with espionage, a spokesperson for the Polish minister coordinator of special services said.

The man had been living in Poland for 18 years and carrying out business activity, Reuters reports.

He was detained on 6 April and will be held in custody for three months, the spokesperson said in a statement, adding:

The evidence gathered by the military counter-intelligence service indicates that the man, instructed by the Russian special services, collected information concerning the military readiness of the Polish armed forces and of Nato troops.

11.35am BST

A British man fighting in Ukraine has said his unit has no choice but to surrender to Russian forces in the besieged city of Mariupol, his family and friends told the BBC.

Aiden Aslin, from Newark, Nottinghamshire, is a marine in the Ukrainian military after moving to Ukraine in 2018. Over the past few weeks, his unit has been defending the southern port city of Mariupol, which has come under heavy bombardment by Russian forces.

His mother, Ang Wood, told the BBC:

He called me and said they have no weapons left to fight. I love my son. He is my hero. They put up one hell of a fight. But he sounded OK. Boris [Johnson] needs to take Putin down.

A friend of Aslin also said he had spoken to him by phone and was told the unit had no food, ammunition or supplies, leaving them no option but to surrender.

He said:

They can’t get out. They can’t fight back. So they had no choice. I’m sure sure if they had a bullet left, they would have shot it.

From British journalist Jake Hanrahan:

Russia has previously threatened to bring criminal prosecution against any foreigners who travel to Ukraine to fight.

A Russian defence ministry spokesperson, Igor Konashenkov, said “none of the mercenaries the west is sending to Ukraine to fight” would be considered “combatants in accordance with international humanitarian law or enjoy the status of prisoners of war”.

However, Aslin is a member of the Ukrainian marines and not a foreign mercenary. According to reports, he was in his fourth year with the Ukrainian armed forces.

Hello, I’m Léonie Chao-Fong and I’ll be bringing you all the latest developments from the war in Ukraine. Feel free to drop me a message if you have anything to flag, you can reach me on Twitter or via email.

11.03am BST

Today so far …

Russian president Vladimir Putin has justified Russia’s invasion of Ukraine , saying he had taken “the right decision”. Visiting Vostochny Cosmodrome, he said: “On the one hand, we are helping and saving people, and on the other, we are simply taking measures to ensure the security of Russia itself. It’s clear that we didn’t have a choice. It was the right decision.”

Visiting Vostochny Cosmodrome, he said: “On the one hand, we are helping and saving people, and on the other, we are simply taking measures to ensure the security of Russia itself. It’s clear that we didn’t have a choice. It was the right decision.” Ukraine is checking unverified information that Russia may have used chemical weapons while besieging the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Malyar, has said. The local council in Mariupol has written on the Telegram messaging service that it was not yet possible to examine the area where the unknown substance had allegedly been used because of enemy fire.

The local council in Mariupol has written on the Telegram messaging service that it was not yet possible to examine the area where the unknown substance had allegedly been used because of enemy fire. Russia’s defence ministry has not made any comment on the allegations. The pro-Russian separatist forces of the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk have issued a denial that they have used any chemical agents.

The pro-Russian separatist forces of the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk have issued a denial that they have used any chemical agents. Russia’s defence ministry says it has destroyed Ukrainian ammunition depots in the Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv regions.

and regions. Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said nine humanitarian corridors had been agreed to evacuate civilians today. That included from Mariupol – although civilians will have to use private cars.



That included from Mariupol – although civilians will have to use private cars. More than 10,000 civilians have died in Mariupol , the city’s mayor has said. Vadym Boychenko said the death toll could surpass 20,000, as weeks of attacks and privation leave bodies “carpeted through the streets”.

, the city’s mayor has said. Vadym Boychenko said the death toll could surpass 20,000, as weeks of attacks and privation leave bodies “carpeted through the streets”. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, partly blamed the Ukrainian loss of life on western nations that had not sent weapons to bolster the war effort. “Unfortunately, we are not getting as much as we need to end this war sooner,” he said. “Time is being lost. The lives of Ukrainians are being lost … And this is also the responsibility of those who still keep the weapons Ukraine needs in their armoury.”



“Unfortunately, we are not getting as much as we need to end this war sooner,” he said. “Time is being lost. The lives of Ukrainians are being lost … And this is also the responsibility of those who still keep the weapons Ukraine needs in their armoury.” More than 6,000 alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine are under investigation , Ukraine’s prosecutor’s office has said.

, Ukraine’s prosecutor’s office has said. Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia’s invasion

in the six weeks since Russia’s invasion Telecoms equipment maker Nokia is pulling out of the Russian market. The decision will affect about 2,000 workers.

That is it from me, Martin Belam, for now. I will hand you over to Léonie Chao-Fong for the next few hours.

10.45am BST

Russia has used cluster munitions in Ukraine that litter civilian areas with bombs over an area of up to 350 metres, according to a report by the explosive weapons watchdog, Airwars.

Investigators at Airwars has released a report that analysed a strike on a hospital and blood donation centre in Kharkiv that reportedly killed at least one person. It documented a total of 26 impact sites spanning 350 metres in the February attack.

Anatomy of a Russian cluster munition strike.

Airwars said several munitions experts it consulted believed the wide distribution of damage at Kharkiv could suggest Russia is detonating cluster munitions at a higher altitude than normal, making them even more indiscriminate.

More than 100 countries have signed a UN convention banning their use , though Russia, Ukraine and the US are not signatories.

“It has long been known that cluster munitions are indiscriminate, but this investigation highlights the sheer scale of suffering a single strike can cause,” Emily Tripp, Airwars’ director, said.

“While more than 100 countries have banned their use, many of the world’s largest militaries still refuse to do so – despite the inevitable risk to civilians.”

10.41am BST

Putin: invasion of Ukraine was 'the right decision'

Vladimir Putin has justified Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying he had taken “the right decision”. The Russian president is visiting Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur Oblast in Russia’s far east. Reuters quotes Putin saying about the country’s military operation in Ukraine:

Its goals are absolutely clear and noble. On the one hand, we are helping and saving people, and on the other, we are simply taking measures to ensure the security of Russia itself. It’s clear that we didn’t have a choice. It was the right decision.

10.34am BST

The details of allegations that a chemical weapon was used in Mariupol are still sketchy and unclear. Reuters reports that the local council in Mariupol has written on the Telegram messaging service that it was not yet possible to examine the area where the unknown substance had allegedly been used because of enemy fire.

It added that the city’s civilian population had minimal contact with the unspecified substance, but that Ukrainian soldiers had come into closer contact with it and were now being observed for possible symptoms.

There is a video being shared on social media from the Azov fighters in the besieged eastern Ukrainian city, which purports to feature witnesses of a chemical attack. However, the video and the claims within it have not been independently verified.

Russia’s defence ministry has not responded to a request for comment on the issue. The pro-Russian separatist forces of the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk have issued a denial that they have used any chemical agents.

10.33am BST

The three parties that make up Germany’s coalition government increasingly look at odds over the speed and concrete implications of the country’s historic U-turn on exporting lethal weapons.



The foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, on Monday said Ukraine needed “heavy weapons” while seemingly indirectly criticising the Social Democratic party (SPD) of chancellor Olaf Scholz , saying now was “not the time for excuses but for creativity and pragmatism”.



Defence minister Christiane Lambrecht , of the SPD, said over the weekend that German capacities for supplying Ukraine with arms from its own arsenal without endangering its own security position had “reached a limit”.



The head of the German parliament’s defence committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann of the Free Democratic party (FDP), urged the government to show more leadership on the issue and financially support the transfer of weapons from eastern European arsenals to Ukraine.



Foreign policy spokesperson Norbert Röttgen , of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), accused Scholz of “pursuing a failed policy” towards Russia by stalling on arms deliveries to Ukraine.



On 27 February, chancellor Scholz had announced a historic U-turn on exporting lethal weapons into conflict zones, as well as a plan to set up a €100bn fund to modernise its military and increase defence spending to meet the Nato goal of 2% of GDP.















10.22am BST

Austria’s chancellor said a meeting with Vladimir Putin has left him “not optimistic” that a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine was in sight, as the Russian president was trapped in his own logic about the nature of the conflict.



Karl Nehammer , of the conservative Austrian People’s party, met with Putin for about 75 minutes in Novo-Ogaryovo on Monday, making him the first European Union leader to meet the Russian president since the start of the war.



In a conversation Nehammer described as “direct, open and tough”, Nehammer said he had told Putin the EU would increase sanctions as long as there were further casualties in the war, and had raised his impressions from Bucha, which he had visited ahead of the trip to Russia.



Putin outright rejected the Bucha allegations, Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper reported, claiming they were “false flag” attacks staged by the Ukrainian side.



“Putin has massively arrived in a mindset whose logic is determined by war, and is acting accordingly”, Nehammer told Austrian media. Nonetheless the Russian president continued to reject the term “war”.

10.01am BST

Putin: objectives in Ukraine 'noble', clash with anti-Russian forces had been inevitable

Russian president Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine would undoubtedly achieve what he said were its “noble” objectives.



Speaking at an awards ceremony at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far east of Russia, where he is also expected to meet the Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko, Putin was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies that Moscow had no other choice but to launch a military operation to protect Russia, and that a clash with Ukraine’s anti-Russian forces had been inevitable and just a question of time.

Reuters adds that Putin said his country does not plan to isolate itself from the rest of the world, and that Russian forces carrying out Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine were acting bravely and efficiently. He said Russia could no longer tolerate the genocide being carried out on the Russian-speaking people in the Donbas region.

9.36am BST

Here are some of the latest images that have been sent to us of the war on Ukraine over the newswires.

The wreck of a civil bus seen in Kyiv region. Photograph: Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

Instructors train Ukrainian nationals at a shooting range in Brno, Czech Republic. Photograph: Petr David Josek/AP

Aftermath of Russian shelling of the Yuri Gagarin stadium in Chernihiv. Photograph: Celestino Arce/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

A family from Avdiivka find temporary housing in the Odesa Way Home Charity Foundation. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

9.23am BST

Russian president Vladimir Putin is visiting Russia’s far-east Amur region today, where he is expected to meet the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko .

Reuters reports the two leaders are due to head to the Vostochny Cosmodrome to mark Russia’s annual Cosmonautics Day, commemorating the first manned space flight made in 1961 by the Soviet Union cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.

They are expected to inspect the spaceport and meet staff, and to give a joint news conference.

9.03am BST

Ukraine deputy defence minister: 'phosphorus munitions' may have been used in Mariupol

Ukraine is checking unverified information that Russia may have used chemical weapons while besieging the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Malyar, has said.



“There is a theory that these could be phosphorus munitions,” Malyar said in televised comments, adding: “Official information will come later.”



Reuters reports that Russia’s defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Interfax news agency is reporting that the pro-Russian separatist forces in the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk have denied using chemical weapons in Mariupol.

8.44am BST

Gen Richard Dannatt , who was the UK’s chief of the general staff from 2006 to 2009, has been highly critical of British efforts to settle refugees from Ukraine this morning. Interviewed by Sky News, he said:

European Union countries have been pretty open on accepting Ukrainian refugees. The United Kingdom, by contrast, has put together – despite all the rhetoric from the government – a pretty complicated system. The form-filling is very onerous. It would be much better if a family only had to make one application. Typically, it’s a mother, and one or two or three children filling in an application. But we’ve got a situation whereby even a two or three year old child has to have a separate application and answer quite ridiculous questions asking what sort of former employment they have been in, and have they been involved in the armed forces. Obviously, this has translated into a very large number of applications being processed by the UK visa and immigration service at a speed that’s ridiculously slow.

The UK government says that it has processed over 40,000 visa and that about 12,000 Ukrainians have already reached the country. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees states that about 4.5m Ukrainians have been forced to flee the country.

8.42am BST

The chair of Nato’s military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer , is visiting South Korea.

Reuters reports that he told the media in Seoul that it is the sovereign right of countries such as Sweden and Finland to decide if they want to join the alliance.

Speaking to reporters, Bauer said Nato was not a demanding association, and had not pressured any state to join. He told his hosts it was up to South Korea if they wanted to send any weapons to Ukraine themselves, but that non-military aid to Ukraine was also important.

He also reiterated that Nato has made it clear that it will not directly put troops or aircraft into Ukraine.

8.20am BST

Russia’s defence ministry says it has destroyed Ukrainian ammunition depots in the Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv regions, Reuters reports.

Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv are in the west of Ukraine. Most analysts believe that Russia is regrouping to launch a new offensive in the east of Ukraine, and while there is a relative lull in the fighting, Russia’s aim would be to degrade the ability of the Ukrainian armed forces to supply and support their troops defending that eastern territory.

7.55am BST

Gen Richard Dannatt , chief of the general staff in the UK from 2006 to 2009, has been interviewed on Sky News this morning. He described the situation in Ukraine as “increasingly” looking like genocide. On the issue of the possible use of chemical weapons, he said:

I think this is quite possible that at some point the Russians might decide to use chemical weapons. I think we also have to look at who’s now in command for the operation in the east of the Ukraine, Gen Alexander Dvornikov, who established a pretty fearsome reputation in Syria. And certainly in Syria there is clear evidence that he and Russian forces used chemical weapons, so I’m afraid it’s quite possible that we might see chemical weapons being used. Reports are unconfirmed at the present moment. Something like this is beyond the pale, but it’s not beyond possibility.

He went on to say, when asked about how the west should respond:

I think here that Nato has been quite sensible not to set firm hard red lines. Because once you set a red line, and say if this action takes place, that we will do this or the other, and if you do cross that red line, then you become a bit hollow if you don’t carry out that action. We are accusing Russia quite properly of war crimes, the indiscriminate shelling of civilians, which they’ve been carrying out very widely that we know about. Pressure has got to be continued to be piled on Putin and his senior people, that there are some things that are totally unacceptable, and some things that fall somewhat more within the rules of war. But virtually everything the Russians have been doing is pretty much outside the conventions of war currently.

7.42am BST

In the UK, James Heappey , the armed forces minister, has been representing the government on the morning media round. He was asked about the as-yet-unsubstantiated claims that Russia may have used chemical weapons in Mariupol. He told Sky News viewers:

These are appalling weapons to think about. That they are parts of the discussion is sobering. Let’s be clear, if they are used at all, then President Putin should know that all possible options are on the table in terms of how the west might respond. It’s important to recognise that there are all sorts of ways in which these things could be used, from the use of gas which is effectively a riot control measure, all the way through to devastating lethal chemical weapons systems. So I don’t think it’s helpful to be too binary about the situation because these things are highly nuanced. But I also think it’s very important to be very clear with your viewers, who I think have a deep sense of what is right and what is wrong. There are some things that are beyond the pale, and the use of chemical weapons will get a response, and all options are on the table of what that response could be.

7.41am BST

The US embassy in Kyiv has responded to the latest figures of child casualties from the war that have been issued by Ukraine. It says 183 children have been killed and 342 injured since the Russian invasion began on 24 February. The embassy has tweeted:

After each death of a child – mother, father, family, lives are changed forever. Each assassination was committed by a Russian soldier, commander and Vladimir Putin, whose crimes will not be forgotten.

7.16am BST

Telecoms equipment maker Nokia is pulling out of the Russian market, its CEO told Reuters. The decision will affect about 2,000 workers

While several sectors, including telecoms, have been exempted from some sanctions on humanitarian or related grounds, Nokia said it had decided quitting Russia was the only option.



“We just simply do not see any possibilities to continue in the country under the current circumstances,” chief executive Pekka Lundmark said in an interview.



He added Nokia would continue to support customers during the exit process, and it was not possible to say at this stage how long the withdrawal would take.

7.11am BST

Ukraine's deputy PM: nine humanitarian corridors agreed for today

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said nine humanitarian corridors had been agreed to evacuate civilians today. That included from the besieged city of Mariupol – although civilians will have to use private cars.



Reuters reports Vereshchuk said in a statement that five of the nine evacuation corridors were from Ukraine’s Luhansk region in the east of the country, which officials have said is under heavy shelling.

7.04am BST

Today so far

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced concerns that Russian forces could use chemical weapons in Ukraine but did not confirm whether they had been used in his daily video address late on Monday. “Today, the occupiers issued a new statement, which testifies to their preparation for a new stage of terror against Ukraine and our defenders,” he said. “One of the mouthpieces of the occupiers stated that they could use chemical weapons against the defenders of Mariupol. We take this as seriously as possible.”

but did not confirm whether they had been used in his daily video address late on Monday. “Today, the occupiers issued a new statement, which testifies to their preparation for a new stage of terror against Ukraine and our defenders,” he said. “One of the mouthpieces of the occupiers stated that they could use chemical weapons against the defenders of Mariupol. We take this as seriously as possible.” Earlier on Monday evening, Ukrainian authorities claimed Russia dropped a drone carrying a toxic substance on the south-eastern city of Mariupol. Ivanna Klympush, a Ukrainian MP and chair of the parliamentary committee on integration of Ukraine to the EU, said the unknown substance was “most likely” chemical weapons. The reports are so far unconfirmed.

Ivanna Klympush, a Ukrainian MP and chair of the parliamentary committee on integration of Ukraine to the EU, said the unknown substance was “most likely” chemical weapons. The reports are so far unconfirmed. The Ukrainian Azov Regiment , a unit of the National Guard of Ukraine , accused Russia of using chemical weapons of an “unknown origin”, dropped via an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on civilians in Mariupol. Azov leader Andriy Biletsky told the Kyiv Independent that three people had signs of chemical poisoning but there appears to be no “disastrous consequences” for their health.

, a unit of the National Guard of Ukraine , accused Russia of using (UAV) on civilians in Mariupol. Azov leader Andriy Biletsky told the Kyiv Independent that three people had signs of chemical poisoning but there appears to be no “disastrous consequences” for their health. UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said work was under way to verify details of the alleged attack, adding: “Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account.” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby added that he was aware of the reports but “cannot confirm at this time”.

said work was under way to verify details of the alleged attack, adding: “Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account.” added that he was aware of the reports but “cannot confirm at this time”. Russia’s president Vladimir Putin will meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko today to discuss the situation in Ukraine and western sanctions, news agencies in Russia and Belarus reported.



to discuss the situation in Ukraine and western sanctions, news agencies in Russia and Belarus reported. More than 10,000 civilians have died in Mariupol , the city’s mayor has said. Vadym Boychenko said the death toll could surpass 20,000, as weeks of attacks and privation leave bodies “carpeted through the streets” in an interview with the Associated Press.

, the city’s mayor has said. Vadym Boychenko said the death toll could surpass 20,000, as weeks of attacks and privation leave bodies “carpeted through the streets” in an interview with the Associated Press. Zelenskiy partly blamed the Ukrainian loss of life on western nations that had not sent weapons to bolster the war effort. “Unfortunately, we are not getting as much as we need to end this war sooner,” he said. “Time is being lost. The lives of Ukrainians are being lost … And this is also the responsibility of those who still keep the weapons Ukraine needs in their armoury.”

to bolster the war effort. “Unfortunately, we are not getting as much as we need to end this war sooner,” he said. “Time is being lost. The lives of Ukrainians are being lost … And this is also the responsibility of those who still keep the weapons Ukraine needs in their armoury.” Ukrainian authorities are warning people not to go near what they say are landmines being dropped on Kharkiv. Zelenskiy also spoke of “hundreds of thousands of dangerous objects” including mines and unexploded shells left by Russian forces in regions in Ukraine’s north.

Zelenskiy also spoke of “hundreds of thousands of dangerous objects” including mines and unexploded shells left by Russian forces in regions in Ukraine’s north. The gruesome task of exhuming the bodies of Ukrainian victims from mass graves in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv started on Monday.

on the outskirts of Kyiv started on Monday. More than 6,000 alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine are under investigation , Ukraine’s prosecutor’s office has said.



, Ukraine’s prosecutor’s office has said. Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia’s invasion, and the UN has verified the deaths of 142 children , though the number is almost certainly much higher, the UN children’s agency said Monday. That equates to 4.8 million of Ukraine’s 7.5 million children.

in the six weeks since Russia’s invasion, and the UN has verified the , though the number is almost certainly much higher, the UN children’s agency said Monday. That equates to The United Nations has increasingly heard accounts of rape and sexual violence in Ukraine and called for an investigation into violence against women and increased protection for Ukrainian children. Sima Bahous, UN Women executive director, told the UN security council: “The combination of mass displacement with the large pressure results of conscripts and mercenaries and the brutality displayed against Ukrainian civilians has raised all red flags.”

in Ukraine and called for an investigation into violence against women and increased protection for Ukrainian children. Sima Bahous, UN Women executive director, told the UN security council: “The combination of mass displacement with the large pressure results of conscripts and mercenaries and the brutality displayed against Ukrainian civilians has raised all red flags.” Ukraine’s ombudswoman for human rights said she had recorded horrific acts of sexual violence by Russian troops in Bucha and elsewhere, including a case in which women and girls were kept in a basement for 25 days, the New York Times reported. Nine of those victims are now pregnant, according to the ombudswoman, Lyudmyla Denisova.

and elsewhere, including a case in which women and girls were kept in a basement for 25 days, the New York Times reported. Nine of those victims are now pregnant, according to the ombudswoman, Lyudmyla Denisova. Three people were killed and eight civilians wounded by Russian strikes in Ukraine’s Donetsk region , the region’s governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

, the region’s governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. Ukraine’s eastern city of Kharkiv came under heavy shelling on Monday, resulting in multiple casualties, mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Among the casualties in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was the death of one child, the region’s mayor said.

Among the casualties in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was the death of one child, the region’s mayor said. Russian forces are likely to try to take control of the city of Mariupol before entering the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military said in its latest operational report . The strategy would be part of an anticipated massive onslaught across eastern Ukraine where Russia is believed to be trying to connect occupied Crimea with Moscow-backed separatist territories Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbas.

region, the Ukrainian military said in its latest operational report . The strategy would be part of an anticipated massive onslaught across eastern Ukraine where Russia is believed to be trying to connect occupied Crimea with Moscow-backed separatist territories Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbas. The UK ministry of defence corroborated Ukrainian reports, saying fighting in eastern Ukraine will intensify over the next two to three weeks as Russia continues to refocus its efforts in the region. Western officials previously said they expected Russia to try to “double or perhaps even treble” its forces in Donbas as it shifts forces from Kyiv and elsewhere in the coming weeks.

A bird is seen next to a missile from a previous Russian military attack next to the damaged Kharkiv regional state administration building. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

6.49am BST

Here are some of the latest images to come out of Ukraine today as rescue workers continue to clear the debris and work to find civilians trapped by fallen buildings.

Firefighters clear the debris and search for bodies under the rubble of a building hit by a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Felipe Dana/AP

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a house in Kharkiv. Photograph: Felipe Dana/AP

Residents stand outside their apartments as shops burn after a Russian attack in Kharkiv. Photograph: Felipe Dana/AP

A resident walks with a bicycle in the heavily damaged neighbourhood of Chernihiv. Photograph: Celestino Arce Lavin/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock

A block of buildings destroyed after Russian shelling over Chernihiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Celestino Arce Lavin/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock

6.44am BST

More than 6,000 alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine are under investigation , Ukraine’s prosecutor’s office has said.

A total of 6,036 cases have been reported and 186 children have been confirmed to have been killed, the office added.

6.36am BST

Russian troops 'left mines everywhere' as clean-up begins in north

Zelenskiy spoke of “hundreds of thousands of dangerous objects” including mines and unexploded shells left behind by Russian forces in regions of Ukraine’s north.

Security work is under way in the northern regions of our country, from where the occupiers were expelled. First of all, it is mine clearance. Russian troops left behind tens if not hundreds of thousands of dangerous objects. These are shells that did not explode, mines, tripwire mines. At least several thousand such items are disposed of daily. The occupiers left mines everywhere. In the houses they seized. Just on the streets, in the fields. They mined people’s property, mined cars, doors. They consciously did everything to make the return to these areas after de-occupation as dangerous as possible.”

A man looks at tank shells left by the Russian army in its withdrawal from Andriivka, a village near Kyiv. Photograph: Celestino Arce Lavin/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock

Zelenskiy continued to claim that the territory of Ukraine is now “one of the most contaminated by mines in the world” and called for the situation to also be considered as a war crime of Russian troops.

They deliberately did everything to kill or maim as many of our people as possible, even when they were forced to withdraw from our land. Without the appropriate orders, they would not have done it.”

6.29am BST

West investigates chemical weapons claims

UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said Russian forces may have used chemical agents in an attack on the people of Mariupol.



“We are working urgently with partners to verify details,” she said “Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account.”

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby has also issued a statement on the unconfirmed reports of a chemical weapons attack in Mariupol.

We are aware of social media reports which claim Russian forces deployed a potential chemical munition in Mariupol , Ukraine . We cannot confirm at this time and will continue to monitor the situation closely. These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflective of concerns that we have had about Russia’s potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine.”

6.25am BST

Fighting in eastern Ukraine to intensify, UK MoD says

Fighting in eastern Ukraine will intensify over the next two to three weeks as Russia continues to refocus its efforts in the region, the UK defence ministry has said.



The latest British intelligence report, released just after 6am GMT, reads:

Fighting in eastern Ukraine will intensify over the next two to three weeks as Russia continues to refocus its efforts there. Russian attacks remain focused on Ukrainian positions near Donetsk and Luhansk with further fighting around Kherson and Mykolaiv and a renewed push towards Kramatorsk. Russian forces continue to withdraw from Belarus in order to redeploy in support of operations in eastern Ukraine.”

6.14am BST

Zelenskiy warns of 'new stage of terror' amid claims of chemical weapons attack

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced concerns that Russia forces could use chemical weapons in Ukraine but did not confirm whether they had been used in his daily video address late on Monday.

Zelenskiy said Russia claimed its forces could use chemical weapons against the defenders of Mariupol and he was taking the allegations seriously.

Today, the occupiers issued a new statement, which testifies to their preparation for a new stage of terror against Ukraine and our defenders. One of the mouthpieces of the occupiers stated that they could use chemical weapons against the defenders of Mariupol. We take this as seriously as possible.

“I want to remind the world leaders that the possible use of chemical weapons by the Russian military has already been discussed. And already at that time it meant that it was necessary to react to the Russian aggression much tougher and faster,” he added.

Ukrainian authorities on Monday evening said a Russian drone dropped a toxic substance on the south-eastern city of Mariupol late on Monday night.

Ivanna Klympush, a Ukrainian MP and chair of the parliamentary committee on integration of Ukraine to the EU, said the unknown substance was “most likely” chemical weapons.

Klympush claimed the attack occurred around 10pm local time, writing on Twitter: “This morning Russians threatened to use “chemical troops” against Mariupol’s defenders.”

“Victims experience respiratory failure, vestibulo-atactic syndrome.Most likely chem [chemical] weapons!” she added.

The alarm was first raised by the Ukrainian Azov regiment , a unit of the National Guard of Ukraine , which said chemicals were of an “unknown origin” were dropped via an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on civilians. In a Telegram update, the regiment said:

Russian occupation forces used a poisonous substance of unknown origin against Ukrainian military and civilians in the city of Mariupol, which was dropped from an enemy UAV. The victims have respiratory failure, vestibulo-atactic syndrome. The consequences of using an unknown substance are being clarified.”

Azov leader Andriy Biletsky told the Kyiv Independent that three people have signs of chemical poisoning but there appears to be no “disastrous consequences” for their health.

6.03am BST

4.8 million Ukrainian children displaced, UN says

Almost 5 million children - two-thirds of all Ukrainian children - have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia’s invasion , the UN children’s agency has said.

Manuel Fontaine, UNICEF’s emergency programs director, said having 4.8 million of Ukraine’s 7.5 million children displaced in such a short time is “quite incredible.” He said it is something he hadn’t before seen happen so quickly in 31 years of humanitarian work.

“They have been forced to leave everything behind — their homes, their schools and, often, their family members,” he told the UN Security Council. “I have heard stories of the desperate steps parents are taking to get their children to safety, and children saddened that they are unable to get back to school.”

The agency said it has also verified the deaths of 142 youngsters, though the number is almost certainly much higher.

Ukraine’s UN ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, claimed Russia has taken more than 121,000 children out of Ukraine and reportedly drafted a bill to simplify and accelerate adoption procedures for orphans and even those who have parents and other relatives.

A child waits on the train to Poland at the central train station on Monday, April 11, in Lviv, Ukraine. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

5.53am BST

More than 10,000 civilians died in Mariupol, mayor says

More than 10,000 civilians have died in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the city’s mayor has said.

Vadym Boychenko said the death toll could surpass 20,000, as weeks of attacks and a lack of food and supplies have left bodies “carpeted through the streets” in an interview with the Associated Press.

Boychenko also accused Russian forces of having blocked weeks of thwarted humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to conceal the carnage there from the outside world.



Mariupol has been hit heavily by Russian attacks and has suffered some of the most brutal assaults of the war.

Graves of civilians killed are seen next to apartment buildings in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Boychenko gave new details of recent allegations by Ukrainian officials that Russian forces have brought mobile cremation equipment to Mariupol to dispose of the corpses of victims of the siege.

Russian forces have taken many bodies to a huge shopping centre where there are storage facilities and refrigerators, Boychenko said.

“Mobile crematoriums have arrived in the form of trucks: You open it, and there is a pipe inside and these bodies are burned,” he said.

Speaking to South Korean lawmakers via video link on Monday, Zelenskiy said “tens of thousands” of people had probably been killed in Mariupol. No independent verification of the death toll in the besieged south-eastern city is possible, but if a figure of this magnitude is confirmed it would be by far the highest death toll in any Ukrainian town or city since the war began.



Forces defending the besieged port city said their ammunition was running out. “Today will probably be the last battle,” the 36th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces wrote on social media. “It’s death for some of us and captivity for the rest.”

Residents carry their belongings near buildings destroyed in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

5.43am BST

Russia likely to try to take control of Mariupol before entering Donetsk, Ukraine says

Russian forces are likely to try to take control of the city of Mariupol before entering the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military has said.

The strategy would be part of an anticipated massive onslaught across eastern Ukraine where Russia is believed to be trying to connect occupied Crimea with Moscow-backed separatist territories Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbas.

According to Ukraine’s latest operational report as of 6am this morning, officials believe Russia is attempting to regroup and relocate troops in Belarus and Russia before carrying out an offensive attack in Donetsk.



Ukrainian forces are “surrounded and blocked”, Myhaylo Podolyak, an official from President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, tweeted on Monday night.

However, Ukrainian army insisted that “the defence of Mariupol continues” add that Ukrainian soldiers thwarted six Russian attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk in the past 24 hours.

“The connection with the units of the defence forces that heroically hold the city is stable and maintained,” the land forces of Ukraine wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian tanks move down a street in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday. Photograph: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

5.25am BST

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko today to discuss the situation in Ukraine and western sanctions, news agencies in Russia and Belarus reported.

Russia has sent tens of thousands of troops from both Russian and Belarusian territory into Ukraine since its forces invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

Lukashenko has insisted that Belarus must be involved in negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, saying also that Belarus had been unfairly labelled “an accomplice of the aggressor”.

However, the European Union, the United States and others have included Belarus in the sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia.

Lukashenko arrived early on Tuesday in the Amur region in the Russian Far East where he is to meet Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, a Russian spaceport, Belarusian Belta news agency reported.

5.18am BST

Summary and welcome

Hello and welcome back to our live coverage of the war in Ukraine.

I’m Samantha Lock and I will be bringing you all the latest developments as they unfold.

Here is a comprehensive re-cap of where things stand:

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced concerns that Russian forces could use chemical weapons in Ukraine but did not confirm whether they had been used in his daily video address late on Monday. “Today, the occupiers issued a new statement, which testifies to their preparation for a new stage of terror against Ukraine and our defenders,” he said. “One of the mouthpieces of the occupiers stated that they could use chemical weapons against the defenders of Mariupol. We take this as seriously as possible.”

but did not confirm whether they had been used in his daily video address late on Monday. “Today, the occupiers issued a new statement, which testifies to their preparation for a new stage of terror against Ukraine and our defenders,” he said. “One of the mouthpieces of the occupiers stated that they could use chemical weapons against the defenders of Mariupol. We take this as seriously as possible.” Earlier on Monday evening, Ukrainian authorities claimed Russia dropped a drone carrying a toxic substance on the south-eastern city of Mariupol. Ivanna Klympush, a Ukrainian MP and chair of the parliamentary committee on integration of Ukraine to the EU, said the unknown substance was “most likely” chemical weapons. The reports are so far unconfirmed.

Ivanna Klympush, a Ukrainian MP and chair of the parliamentary committee on integration of Ukraine to the EU, said the unknown substance was “most likely” chemical weapons. The reports are so far unconfirmed. The Ukrainian Azov Regiment , a unit of the National Guard of Ukraine , accused Russia of using chemical weapons of an “unknown origin”, dropped via an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on civilians in Mariupol. Azov leader Andriy Biletsky told the Kyiv Independent that three people had signs of chemical poisoning but there appears to be no “disastrous consequences” for their health.

, a unit of the National Guard of Ukraine , accused Russia of using (UAV) on civilians in Mariupol. Azov leader Andriy Biletsky told the Kyiv Independent that three people had signs of chemical poisoning but there appears to be no “disastrous consequences” for their health. UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said work was underway to verify details of the alleged attack, adding: “Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account.” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby added that he was aware of the reports but “cannot confirm at this time”.

said work was underway to verify details of the alleged attack, adding: “Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account.” added that he was aware of the reports but “cannot confirm at this time”. More than 10,000 civilians have died in Mariupol , the city’s mayor has said. Vadym Boychenko said the death toll could surpass 20,000, as weeks of attacks and privation leave bodies “carpeted through the streets” in an interview with the Associated Press.

, the city’s mayor has said. Vadym Boychenko said the death toll could surpass 20,000, as weeks of attacks and privation leave bodies “carpeted through the streets” in an interview with the Associated Press. Zelenskiy partly blamed the Ukrainian loss of life on western nations that had not sent weapons to bolster the war effort. “Unfortunately, we are not getting as much as we need to end this war sooner,” he said. “Time is being lost. The lives of Ukrainians are being lost … And this is also the responsibility of those who still keep the weapons Ukraine needs in their armoury.”

to bolster the war effort. “Unfortunately, we are not getting as much as we need to end this war sooner,” he said. “Time is being lost. The lives of Ukrainians are being lost … And this is also the responsibility of those who still keep the weapons Ukraine needs in their armoury.” Ukrainian authorities are warning people not to go near what they say are landmines being dropped on Kharkiv. Zelenskiy also spoke of “hundreds of thousands of dangerous objects” including mines and unexploded shells left by Russian forces in regions in Ukraine’s north.

Zelenskiy also spoke of “hundreds of thousands of dangerous objects” including mines and unexploded shells left by Russian forces in regions in Ukraine’s north. The gruesome task of exhuming the bodies of Ukrainian victims from mass graves in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv started on Monday. More than 5,800 cases of alleged war crimes against Russian forces are under investigation , Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine’s prosecutor general, told CNN.

on the outskirts of Kyiv started on Monday. More than , Iryna Venediktova, Ukraine’s prosecutor general, told CNN. Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia’s invasion, and the UN has verified the deaths of 142 children , though the number is almost certainly much higher, the UN children’s agency said Monday. That equates to 4.8 million of Ukraine’s 7.5 million children.

in the six weeks since Russia’s invasion, and the UN has verified the , though the number is almost certainly much higher, the UN children’s agency said Monday. That equates to 4.8 million of Ukraine’s 7.5 million children. The United Nations has increasingly heard accounts of rape and sexual violence in Ukraine and called for an investigation into violence against women and increased protection for Ukrainian children. Sima Bahous, UN Women executive director, told the UN security council: “The combination of mass displacement with the large pressure results of conscripts and mercenaries and the brutality displayed against Ukrainian civilians has raised all red flags.”

in Ukraine and called for an investigation into violence against women and increased protection for Ukrainian children. Sima Bahous, UN Women executive director, told the UN security council: “The combination of mass displacement with the large pressure results of conscripts and mercenaries and the brutality displayed against Ukrainian civilians has raised all red flags.” Ukraine’s ombudswoman for human rights said she had recorded horrific acts of sexual violence by Russian troops in Bucha and elsewhere, including a case in which women and girls were kept in a basement for 25 days, the New York Times reported. Nine of those victims are now pregnant, according to the ombudswoman, Lyudmyla Denisova.

and elsewhere, including a case in which women and girls were kept in a basement for 25 days, the New York Times reported. Nine of those victims are now pregnant, according to the ombudswoman, Lyudmyla Denisova. Three people were killed and eight civilians wounded by Russian strikes in Ukraine’s Donetsk region , the region’s governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

, the region’s governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. Ukraine’s eastern city of Kharkiv came under heavy shelling on Monday, resulting in multiple casualties, mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Among the casualties in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was the death of one child, the region’s mayor said.

Among the casualties in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was the death of one child, the region’s mayor said. Prominent Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr has been detained in Moscow on charges of disobeying police orders, his lawyer told the independent news outlet Sota Vision on Monday evening.

on charges of disobeying police orders, his lawyer told the independent news outlet Sota Vision on Monday evening. France’s foreign ministry has declared six more Russian agents “operating under diplomatic cover” as persona non grata . The six agents are being accused of working against France’s “national interest” after an investigation, Reuters reports.

. The six agents are being accused of working against France’s “national interest” after an investigation, Reuters reports. Russian forces are focusing on the Donbas region, the US Pentagon said, but have not launched an offensive yet . “They’re repositioning, they’re refocusing on the Donbas,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. Western officials said they expected Russia to try to “double or perhaps even treble” its forces in Donbas as it shifts forces from Kyiv and elsewhere in the coming weeks.

. “They’re repositioning, they’re refocusing on the Donbas,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. Western officials said they expected Russia to try to “double or perhaps even treble” its forces in Donbas as it shifts forces from Kyiv and elsewhere in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are readying themselves for a “last battle” to control the besieged southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol , Ukraine’s armed forces said.

, Ukraine’s armed forces said. The Austrian chancellor, Karl Nehammer, held “direct, open and tough” talks with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin , in Moscow on Monday. In a statement, Nehammer – the first EU leader to meet with Putin since he ordered his troops to invade Ukraine – was quoted as saying that it was “not a friendly meeting”.

In a statement, Nehammer – the first EU leader to meet with Putin since he ordered his troops to invade Ukraine – was quoted as saying that it was “not a friendly meeting”. Moscow said it will not pause its military operation in Ukraine before the next round of peace talks. In an interview with Russian state television, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said he saw no reason not to continue talks with Ukraine but insisted Moscow would not halt its military operation when the sides convene again.

