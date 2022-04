More and more homeowners are at risk of becoming mortgage “prisoners”, financial advisers have warned, as lenders seek to protect themselves from the risk of lending defaults amid the cost of living crisis.High street names have been warning for some time that affordability calculations would have to change because of the altered economic circumstances we now find ourselves in. Many have already made changes, and others are preparing to do so.Today, high street bank Santander will become the latest to change the way it calculates how much or even if a mortgage applicant can borrow based on their personal circumstances.This...

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO