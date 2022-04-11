Public Comment Period ends April 13 on CDCR’s Attempt at Permanent Early Prison Release Regulations for Violent Offenders. Let your voice be heard today.
District Attorney Dan Dow informs the public of their right to be heard before the prison system (CDCR) makes “emergency” regulations permanent and allows release of thousands of violent inmates. Public comment period closes on Wednesday, April 13th. Hearing is Thursday, April 14th. Read article to learn how you can be...www.slocounty.ca.gov
Comments / 0