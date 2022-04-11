ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Gamers and Geeks Unite: Kenosha’s Newest Bar Aims To Unleash the Gamer Geek in All of Us

wgtd.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WGTD)---Kenosha’s newest geek may very well be a recent transplant from one of Brooklyn’s toughest neighborhood’s who is planning to launch a new business here. Milton Ousland secured a liquor license from the Kenosha City Council last week. He already owns a vacant bar at the corner of 22nd Ave. and...

www.wgtd.org

