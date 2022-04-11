ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Chlöe Electrifies with ‘Treat Me’

By Yared Gebru
yr.media
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly five weeks after teasing her latest single, Chlöe finally released her first song and video of the year with “Treat Me.”. Chlöe recently announced the song’s release on social media. The Diana Kunst-directed video starts with Chlöe in center frame...

yr.media

Comments / 0

MUSIC

