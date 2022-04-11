Chlöe Electrifies with ‘Treat Me’

Click here to read the full article. Fivio Foreign makes everything, even a threat, sound like a joyful improvisation. He’s loose (and jovial) with it, demanding, on his 2020 hit, “Big Drip,” “Send me the addy, I’m hunting him down,” as if his opps were brand new acquaintances he’s already sending NBA2K invites to. (By comparison, his late contemporary Pop Smoke, for all his gruff charm, was precise and threatening.) Fivio’s knack for delivering stick talk like it’s an impossible-to-turn-down elevator pitch, had made him Brooklyn drill’s leading spokesperson.
The point of so much of Fivio’s music seems to be: eventually,...
Comments / 0