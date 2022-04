Omar Apollo is revving up for the release of his forthcoming project, Ivory, which is due out on April 8th. The singer has continued to deliver a slew of incredible singles in the lead up to the project's release including "Invincible" ft. Daniel Caesar, and "Bad Life" ft. Kali Uchis. However, there's even more starpower attached to the tracklist, specifically on his latest song, "Tamagatchi," which boasts production from Pharrell Williams and Chad Huge, otherwise known as The Neptunes.

MUSIC ・ 21 DAYS AGO