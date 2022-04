The worst surge of COVID-19 deaths in Chicago happened at the beginning of the pandemic two years ago. On the single worst day, May 5, 2020, 58 people died. America's cities fared worst during the first COVID-19, and urban people of color were disproportionately the pandemic's earliest victims: less likely to be able to work from home or to have health insurance, more likely to live in congregant settings or to have the preexisting conditions that caused bad reactions to the disease.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 DAYS AGO