Durham, N.C. — The city of Durham is due to receive a federal grant worth about $10.8 million to make upgrades to its public transit system. The city plans to renovate and upgrade Durham Station at 515 West Pettigrew St., according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration. The administration said the renovations will help improve safety and add passenger amenities. The upgrades include additional bus bays, expanded canopies, more seating and a customer service kiosk.

DURHAM, NC ・ 29 DAYS AGO