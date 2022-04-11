ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Why Amazon’s First-Ever Union Isn’t Thanking AOC

By Nicole Gelinas
manhattan-institute.org
 2 days ago

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bailed on marching with Amazon's first-ever union causing members to scorn her. Leaders of the new Amazon Labor Union were clear last week on who...

www.manhattan-institute.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Amazon's second union vote in New York set for late April

March 18 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc workers at the company's "LDJ5" warehouse in Staten Island, New York will vote in person starting on April 25 on whether to unionize, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board said Friday in an election notice. Workers received the go-ahead for the vote earlier this...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Town Of Union, NY
Government
City
Town Of Union, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aoc#Amazon Labor Union#The Manhattan Institute#City Journal
The Independent

New York City skyscraper with malfunctioning elevators described by tenants as ‘hell’

A 59-storey skyscraper in the financial district of Manhattan, previously a sought-after residential building that boasted luxury amenities and some rent-stablised units, has become anything but a desired place to call home, as more than a dozen residents complained to the New York Times that the building’s malfunctioning elevators have made it more of a “high-rise hell”.Since late fall, New York City tenants living in the 750 apartment units at 20 Exchange Place have been caught up in an engineering and electrical maelstrom that has led to near daily elevator outages, sometimes lasting for hours, and making it near impossible...
POLITICS
The Verge

Workers at another NYC Amazon warehouse now have a union election date

Workers at Amazon’s LDJ5 facility in Staten Island in New York City will be voting on whether to unionize with the Amazon Labor Union starting April 25th, according to a report from CNBC. It’s the second Staten Island Amazon warehouse to have a union election scheduled; workers at the company’s JFK8 facility — also seeking to be represented by the ALU— will begin voting on March 25th.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Ted Cruz demands Yale punish protesters who disrupted ‘free speech’ event featuring anti-LGBT+ group

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Rep. Spanberger breaks with fellow Dem, says lawmakers should 'consider different job' if don't want stock ban

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., said lawmakers should "consider another job" if they refuse to give up trading individual stocks. Spanberger has cosponsored bipartisan legislation with Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, to require members of Congress — as well as their spouses and dependent children — to put certain investment assets into a blind trust during their entire tenure in Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TechCrunch

Counting for Amazon’s Alabama and Staten Island union votes begins next week

The RWDSU managed to score a victory toward the end of the year, as the The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) agreed to conduct a second vote, following accusations that Amazon had been “gaslighting” employees through “egregious and blatantly illegal action.” In January, the NLRB announced that the secret ballot vote was set to begin February 4. On Monday, March 28, vote tallying begins for what has thus far been an historic push.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Amazon unveils first-ever fully electric HGVs from Milton Keynes hub

Amazon has unveiled the first-ever fully electric heavy goods vehicles from its Milton Keynes hub in a move to step up its green measures. There are five vehicles in the new electric delivery fleet which is also working out of the Tilbury fulfilment centre. The HGVs are replacing diesel vehicles...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy