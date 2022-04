Now that the weather is warming back up, bugs are coming back out. Most are harmless and don't want anything to do with you. Some, however, are venomous hunters on the prowl to see what they can find for dinner. Here in West Texas, we have several of those. The first one on my list to talk about is the Texas Giant Centipede or the "Texas Red-Headed Centipede" as it is also called.

