LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE)– With the traditional spin of a wheel Nancy Ngo of Louisville, was named the 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival Queen tonight during the 63rd annual Fillies Derby Ball at The Galt House Hotel. Nancy, 23-years-old, is a 2nd-year graduate student at the University of Louisville studying Public Health with a concentration in Health Policy. She is the current Director of Professional Development in the Graduate Student Council, a Trustee’s Scholar, and has earned Departmental Honors in the Psychology Department for successful defense of her thesis.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO