Boris Johnson news - live: PM and Rishi Sunak fined over law-breaking lockdown parties

By Laurie Churchman and Namita Singh
 1 day ago

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will be fined amid the police probe into lockdown parties at Downing Street.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The prime minister and chancellor of the exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.”

The announcement was met with immediate calls for Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak to resign, including from Labour leader Keir Starmer, who said the Conservatives were “totally unfit to govern.”

It comes as the Met announced it would issue more than 50 fines for breaches of Covid lockdown rules in Whitehall and Downing Street.

It is understood this includes 30 additional referrals for fixed penalty notices on top of the 20 issued in late March.

Police said they were still assessing large quantities of “investigative material” that could lead to further fines.

