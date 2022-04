(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills is pitching a $3.5 million plan to help bail out a pair of Maine veterans’ homes that are scheduled to be shut down. Mills' proposal, unveiled on Tuesday, calls for diverting $1.75 million in federal pandemic relief funds and another $1.75 million in state revenues to help keep the veterans homes in Machias and Caribou open for at least another year. She said the temporary bail out would give the nonprofit that runs the homes time to develop a long-term plan to keep the facilities open.

MAINE STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO