ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

70-Year-Old Tree Trimmer ID'd After Being Found Dead Hanging From Tree

By City News Service
NBC Bay Area
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 70-year-old tree trimmer has been identified after being found dead, hanging upside-down approximately 50 feet above ground in a tree in the Studio City area. The victim was identified by...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 1

Related
10TV

Man dies after being crushed by tree in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed Monday after a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said 64-year-old...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WGN News

2 dead, 2 critical after van hits tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO — Two people died and two others were seriously injured following a crash Monday night in Washington Park. Around 8:30 p.m., authorities responded to near Morgan and Rainey drives in Washington Park on the report of a crash. Chicago fire said a red SUV was speeding and swiped a silver Chrysler before hitting a […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Studio City, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC Bay Area

5-Alarm Fire Destroys Home Depot in South San Jose

Firefighters late Saturday continued to battle a massive fire that engulfed a Home Depot near Oakridge Mall in South San Jose. A large plume of thick, black smoke from the blaze on the 900 block of Blossom Hill Road can be seen for miles in the South Bay. Firefighters said a pet hospital nearby has also been evacuated and anyone looking to reunite with pets should go to Golfland on Winfield.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trimmer#Hanging#Franklin Canyon Park#San Fernando Valley#Accident#Urban Search Rescue
NBC Bay Area

Gilroy Police Locate Woman's Body in Canal

Gilroy police investigators are looking into how a woman's body wound up in a canal. A police spokesperson said Friday afternoon that her remains were located just after noon in the canal, located near the 9000 block of Murray Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they immediately located the woman's...
GILROY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Bay Area

Missing Elderly Man Found in Oakland Hills

Oakland firefighters said Sunday they found the 85-year-old at-risk man, who was reported missing since Tuesday. Alfonzo Arechiga was found in the Oakland Hills by Oakland firefighters, CHP officers and Alameda County Sheriff's Deputies. Arechiga was last seen at about 3 p.m. Tuesday walking away from the 4300 block of...
OAKLAND, CA
KBTX.com

One dead after motorcycle hits tree in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead after motorcycle crashed into a tree early Sunday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Around 2:43 a.m., a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on Farm-to-Market 50 in Robertson County. DPS says the motorcycle left the roadway and hit a tree, throwing the motorcyclist from the vehicle.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
NBC Bay Area

CHP Reports Fatal Crash Off Route 1 Cliff in Monterey County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on State Route 1 north of Ragged Point. A caller at 4:36 p.m. told the CHP that a vehicle went off Route 1 near Gorda Mountain Road and then down a cliff. The vehicle was reportedly resting upside down hundreds of feet down the cliff.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

85-Year-Old Oakland Man Found Safe After Missing for Nearly a Week

After six days and five long nights, a missing 85-year-old Oakland man was found alive by Oakland police and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department. Alfonso Arechiga was lost at Lake Chabot Regional Park and aside from a bump and a few scratches, he is doing fairly well. “He said...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy