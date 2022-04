Our weather is warming up, the vegetation is turning green (where it exists, anyway)--the days are sunny and bright longer, and you don't walk out of your house freezing as bad in the morning. It's all very exciting to get back to our favorite part of the year in the Permian Basin. Here's the not-so-fun part: the critters are coming back out too. And by 'critters', I mean the scorpions and rattlesnakes. We've found them (scorpions) on walls in our house, friends have found them in their houses too, and they are walking around parts of the radio station offices as well. So far, they've only been spotted in the garage.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO