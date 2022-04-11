LELIA MARIE RENNIER

Forest “Rusty” Rodger Hill Jr., known as “Big Red,” of Olney, passed away on April 8, 2022, peacefully in his sleep. After a long struggle with MS, surviving Covid and also sepsis nine times, he can finally rest. He was an avid hunter, worked as a tree planter for many years, and volunteered on the board of the Olney Fire Department. He loved his community and will be sorely missed. He looked like a tough cookie, but he had a gentle heart and the soul of a bear! He spent his last days at home laughing, joking, and pulling pranks. He is survived by his wife Sandy, son Parker, daughter Maggie, brother Sean, sister Sandy, nephew Lance, six stepchildren, and 21 grandchildren. His graveside service is on Thursday, April 14, at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, followed by a program at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, address 6330 U.S. 93, Whitefish.

OLNEY, MT ・ 20 MINUTES AGO