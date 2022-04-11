ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

LOREN “LAYTON” DELZELL II

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(CHARLESTON) A memorial service for Loren “Layton” Delzell II, age 68, of Charleston,...

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ocean City Today

Sally Layton

Sally Layton suddenly passed away on March 19, 2022, at her home with family and hospice. She was 58. As she enters her new journey, she leaves behind her sons, Chris and Kyle Layton; her daughter, Ciarra Chavis; her precious grandchildren, Kolby, Andrew, Kayden, Niylah and T.J., Jr.; three sisters, one brother and many nieces and nephews.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Daily Inter Lake

Forest 'Rusty' Rodger Hill Jr.

Forest “Rusty” Rodger Hill Jr., known as “Big Red,” of Olney, passed away on April 8, 2022, peacefully in his sleep. After a long struggle with MS, surviving Covid and also sepsis nine times, he can finally rest. He was an avid hunter, worked as a tree planter for many years, and volunteered on the board of the Olney Fire Department. He loved his community and will be sorely missed. He looked like a tough cookie, but he had a gentle heart and the soul of a bear! He spent his last days at home laughing, joking, and pulling pranks. He is survived by his wife Sandy, son Parker, daughter Maggie, brother Sean, sister Sandy, nephew Lance, six stepchildren, and 21 grandchildren. His graveside service is on Thursday, April 14, at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, followed by a program at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, address 6330 U.S. 93, Whitefish.
OLNEY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy