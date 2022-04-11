KJ Apa Talks Fatherhood and the Moments That Give Him 'Goosebumps' (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the Season 18 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, called “Put the Squeeze on Me.”. Is the “JoLink” experiment over already? Grey’s Anatomy had BFFs Jo and Link hooking up for literally like a second, only to rip them apart again. While the two go back and forth figuring out how they feel about each other like some kind of Friends episode, it seems like Jo may have found something else to keep her focus, and that something else is Skylar Astin. The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alum joined the cast of Grey’s in the most recent episode, “Put the Squeeze on Me,” and there are already sparks flying between his character Todd Eames and Jo.

