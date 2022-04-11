'Tiger Woods won this Masters' — Skip Bayless I UNDISPUTED

Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta National last week and told us he believed he could win The Masters. We wouldn't have expected anything less from Woods, 46, but by the time he limped off the final green he had a huge grin on his face. In ordinary circumstances his weekend...
Phil Mickelson has filed for entry into this year’s U.S. Open. The 51-year-old American golfer has yet to take the course for a PGA Tour event since apologizing for his controversial comments about the Saudi Golf Super League (LIV Golf Invitational Series) earlier this year. While nothing is official...
AUGUSTA, GA (WITN) - Scottie Scheffler won The Masters on Sunday. The golf world focused on the world’s number one and Tiger Woods of course. But in The East, the focus remained on former East Carolina golfer Harold Varner III. Playing in his first Masters he finished tied for 23rd. 23 is a fitting number for the Nike sponsored former Pirate.
There are times in an NBA game when hilarious things unintentionally happen. That's just part of the game, and fans often enjoy those things happening. One of those moments occurred during the recent Utah Jazz - Portland Trail Blazers game. The NBA's camera has recently caught referee Bill Kennedy staring...
Michael Jordan and LeBron James have never had the closest relationship, with LeBron chasing the GOAT for most of his career to become the greatest of all time himself. NBA insider Jackie MacMullan revealed earlier this year that MJ gave a rookie LeBron James his number but LeBron never really ended up calling him to get his guidance.
James Harden and Kevin Durant were supposed to do great things together on the Brooklyn Nets this season alongside Kyrie Irving. However, with injuries and off-field controversies taking their toll, that particular superteam was broken up at the trade deadline, with Harden going to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal that netted them Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond.
Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson both played sporadically throughout the course of the 2021-22 NBA season. Davis' season was a topsy-turvy rollercoaster filled with injuries and trade speculation. He began the campaign on a tear, opening with a 33-point, 11-rebound affair and showing flashes of the dominant inside force he was during his time in New Orleans.
Patrick Beverley jumped atop a table, then cracked open a postgame beer for the whole world to see and used so many bad words that the league fined him $30,000. Clint Capela was so overjoyed that he punched himself in the chest a few times. Miles Bridges briefly lost control of his emotions and threw his mouthpiece.
As the inaugural United States Football League gets under way, I am breaking down things I look forward to seeing from each of the four Week 1 matchups. Coming up this weekend is a contest between Bart Andrus' Philadelphia Stars and Larry Fedora's New Orleans Breakers, which will be played on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on USA.
With the NBA playoffs just days away, the spotlight has been turned up a few notches on the league's most-scrutinized stars. Three players from the association are on Chris Broussard's most recent "Under Duress" list, along with a certain Browns quarterback taking his now-familiar spot as Broussard's most vulnerable athlete.
Back in 2015, Mario Hezonja was picked 5th in the Draft by the Orlando Magic. 7 years later, he now finds himself out of the league completely and with no desire to return. In a chat with Eurohoops, the Croatian native went off on the league and explained why he has a problem with the way they run things.
With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo acknowledges there is pressure in the NBA playoffs and after the winning the first title, “your mind wants to win a second time or a third time.”. A leading MVP candidate again this season, Antetokounmpo likes to compare playing basketball...
The Golden State Warriors started the season hot but enter the NBA Playoffs with Stephen Curry coming off a serious foot injury. Nick Wright makes the case for why Steph, Klay Thompson and the Dubs could surprise some people and make a run.
Roger Federer is the idol of many players, having crossed several generations without ever losing his unmistakable elegance. The last two years have been very complicated for the Swiss phenomenon, who had to deal with a serious injury to his right knee. Suffice it to say that the King played...
