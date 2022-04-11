Library News

The Fort Morgan Library and Museum is bringing back Dave Lively with Rocky’s Westside Stories in April. This Brown Bag was canceled in January but has been rescheduled for April 12 at noon in the Howard Rollin Memorial Community Room. Storyteller Dave Lively takes you on a speedy tour of the recurring themes of survival and success during the past 11,000 years in Rocky Mountain National Park. Be inspired to preserve the wilderness, wildlife and wonder of Rocky Mountain National Park’s west side. This program is free to the public and does not require registration.

