ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Library News

edgewood.edu
 1 day ago

The library will be closed (along with the college) from Friday...

library.edgewood.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Morgan Times

Fort Morgan Library & Museum News: Many events are happening at the library/museum in April

The Fort Morgan Library and Museum is bringing back Dave Lively with Rocky’s Westside Stories in April. This Brown Bag was canceled in January but has been rescheduled for April 12 at noon in the Howard Rollin Memorial Community Room. Storyteller Dave Lively takes you on a speedy tour of the recurring themes of survival and success during the past 11,000 years in Rocky Mountain National Park. Be inspired to preserve the wilderness, wildlife and wonder of Rocky Mountain National Park’s west side. This program is free to the public and does not require registration.
FORT MORGAN, CO
The Post and Courier

News from BCLS: Moncks Corner Book Club returns to library

Berkeley County Library System is welcoming customers back with the return of the Moncks Corner Book Club. The next meeting of the club will be March 17 at the Moncks Corner Library at 5:30 p.m., according to a BCLS press release. From there, the club will meet every third Thursday of the month.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Weekend#Happy Easter#Library News
Middletown Press

Community: Washington’s Gunn Memorial Library hosts movie matinees, more news

The following programs and events are taking place in the greater New Milford area:. Scholarship offered to New Milford student by Daughters of the American Revolution. Heidi Norcross, Regent, Roger Sherman Chapter DAR, is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a New Milford High School student graduating this year and attending college in the fall.
WASHINGTON, CT
Fort Morgan Times

East Morgan County Library News: TAG Team Chili Cook Off is Monday, March 28

TAG (Teen Advisory Group) Team will be meeting on Monday, March 28, at 6:15 p.m. for a Chili Cook Off. Four groups of teens will compete against each other for the best chili of 2022. Supplies will be provided, if there are any special ingredients needed please let Tammy know by Thursday, March 24, by calling the library at 970-842-4596 or emailing at tammy.b@emcld.org.
MORGAN COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy