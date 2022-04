The Dallas brokerage firm @properties has become the Dallas area’s affiliate of luxury real estate brand Christie’s International Real Estate. The firm, headquartered in Dallas with a second office opening soon at The Star in Frisco, will now be known as @properties Christie’s International Real Estate, according to a spokesperson. An opening date for the office at The Star in Frisco will be announced in the near future.

DALLAS, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO