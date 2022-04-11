Oregon City homeless shelter reopens for 'unusual spring weather'

Father's Heart Street Ministry can continue emergency warming services through April 18 in response to rare spring snow

Mayor Rachel Lyles Smith said that the "unusual spring weather," which included a rare spring Oregon City snowstorm, forced city commissioners to convene for an emergency session on April 11 to allow Father's Heart Street Ministry to operate an emergency overnight warming shelter through April 18.

"Hopefully we can resume to spring weather as quickly as possible," Lyles Smith said.

Commissioners unanimously approved temporarily exempting Father's Heart from planning requirements, although the 49-person homeless warming shelter still has to comply with Clackamas Fire requirements for fire codes.

Oregon City had previously debated the need to balance homeless services with neighborhood concerns as commissioners voted 3-2 on Jan. 19 to extend permission for Father's Heart to operate an emergency warming shelter through winter.

Father's Heart wanted to operate its overnight warming shelter through April, but city commissioners decided to only allow permission through March 31.

Oregon City commissioners only granted temporary permission initially through half of the winter, as commissioners hoped to put pressure on Father's Heart to come back in January with a completed good-neighbors agreement before city officials approved the rest of the emergency ordinance through the end of March.

Oregon City's Planning Department has determined that the Father's Heart day-use shelter is legally nonconforming and grandfathered in through a similar-use determination in 2016.

By unanimous vote on Aug. 18 , city rejected a bid by Father's Heart to continue operating a warming shelter permanently at Washington and 12th streets. Although they denied a permanent permit, commissioners passed another annual emergency resolution in November to allow Father's Heart to provide temporary nighttime emergency warming shelter on its current site, when the temperature is forecast to fall below 33 degrees, including wind chill.

Multnomah County's severe weather shelters remained closed, despite 2 inches of snow also falling in downtown Portland overnight on April 10-11. The county said the thresholds requiring the shelters to open were not met. Multnomah County opens its severe weather shelters either when temperatures at the Portland International Airport are 25 degrees Fahrenheit or below, or when overnight temperatures drop below 32 degrees and an inch of precipitation is expected.

Typically, the Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services puts out an initial call to county and city employees, asking them to staff severe weather shelters when there is a need. A sign-up list was never sent to county and city employees for the storm Sunday night into Monday morning because the conditions didn't significantly worsen until late Sunday night.