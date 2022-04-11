ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Football News Show: How many wins do Burnley need to avoid Premier League relegation?

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley followed up their impressive 3-2 win against Everton with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Norwich...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: City, Liverpool protect leads in CL quarterfinals

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. ATLÉTICO MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (0-1) City is looking to reach the semifinals for the second straight season and has a narrow lead after a first leg that saw Atlético adopt ultra-cautious tactics. City manager Pep Guardiola knows the return match will be different. “They are going to be more intense at the other end of the field and we’ll have to adapt to how they play,” Guardiola said. For City, the game comes between two meetings with its biggest current rival, Liverpool — a Premier League game on Sunday that finished 2-2 and an FA Cup semifinal match at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. As a result, it’s a juggling act for Guardiola in terms of which players to pick, though he does have right back Kyle Walker available again following a three-match European ban. Atlético needs to end a six-game winless streak at home in the Champions League to have a chance of advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2017. It will likely be without defender José María Giménez because of a muscle injury, and midfielder Héctor Herrera also is expected to miss the match injured. Yannick Carrasco returns after a suspension. The Wanda Metropolitano Stadium won’t be at full capacity after UEFA charged the club with “discriminatory behavior” and ordered a 5,000-seat section of the stadium to be closed after an Atlético fan was filmed making a Nazi salute in the first leg in Manchester.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Burnley#Relegation#Bbc Iplayer#Everton#The Football News Show
BBC

Harry Sykes: Drowned rugby player left behind by team - inquest told

A teenager who drowned in a lake while on a rugby trip to France was not reported missing until his team got back to their hotel, an inquest heard. Harry Sykes, 16, from Bradford was on a trip with the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy when he died while swimming in a lake near Carcassonne.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Mykhaylo Mudryk: Brentford back in talks over deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger

Brentford are back in talks over a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The 21-year-old was one of their top targets in January but they were unable to agree a fee with Shakthar, who were asking for more than £20m. Mudryk and Shakhtar...
UEFA
BBC

Norwich City 2-0 Burnley: We still believe we can stay up - Smith

Norwich manager Dean Smith says his team still believe they can avoid relegation from the Premier League after beating Burnley 2-0 at Carrow Road. Watch highlights of the action on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 10 April at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

David Unsworth: Former defender to leave Everton Academy role

Former Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth is set to leave the club to pursue managerial positions elsewhere. Unsworth will vacate his position as Academy director and Under-23s manager after rejoining the club in 2013. He was assistant first team manager at Preston North End and Sheffield United before guiding Everton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Connor Collett: Newcastle Falcons back-row forward signs one-year deal

Flanker Connor Collett has extended his stay at Newcastle Falcons until the end of the 2022-23 Premiership season. Collett, 26, has been with the Falcons since the 2018-19 season after joining from New Zealand provincial side North Harbour, where he spent four years. The English back-rower, who attended Stamford School,...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy