ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic Johnson Was Embarrassed When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Didn't Want To Take A Photo With A Young Boy And His Father, He Offered A Picture With The Kid: Years Later That Kid Become A CEO, Kept Framed Photo On The Wall And Signed In Magic's Business Venture

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been many superstar players who have graced the NBA with their amazing talent. From Wilt Chamberlain to LeBron James, we can keep naming such players throughout the day. But even among them, only a handful of them have gotten the consideration of being the GOAT. Surprisingly, Milwaukee...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma’s 10-word message to Frank Vogel after Lakers firing

While he is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma showed his love and appreciation for Frank Vogel, who was relieved of his duties as LA head coach. The Lakers officially parted ways with Vogel on Monday after a disastrous 2021-22 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Even before the announcement though–right after their final game on Sunday–news already broke that the Purple and Gold franchise is moving on from the veteran tactician that brought them a championship in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
Yardbarker

Here's What Seth Curry Said About Ben Simmons

Simmons has been ruled out for Tuesday's game, and his status for when he would return during the NBA Playoffs is still uncertain. "We're worried about the Play-In Game right now," Curry said. "If Ben comes in, we'll try to integrate him as much as possible, but we're locked into this play-in situation right now, and if Ben does become available will deal with that then."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers' Current Players' Status For The 2022-23 NBA Season: LeBron James, Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Will Earn $129.5 Million Combined

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 season as one of the favorites to hang a banner. They combined two future Hall-of-Famers, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, with three more surefire Hall-of-Famers in Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard. The Purple and Gold surrounded their big names with perimeter shooters, Malik Monk, Wayne Ellington, and Kent Bazemore. They stole Miami’s two-year starting point guard, Kendrick Nunn, for the mid-level exception and brought in more size with former All-Star DeAndre Jordan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Jackie Macmullan
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Magic Johnson
Yardbarker

James Harden Reportedly Thought Kevin Durant Was Grating And Self-Righteous After Durant Suggested He Wasn't In Shape To Start The Season

James Harden and Kevin Durant were supposed to do great things together on the Brooklyn Nets this season alongside Kyrie Irving. However, with injuries and off-field controversies taking their toll, that particular superteam was broken up at the trade deadline, with Harden going to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal that netted them, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond.
NBA
Yardbarker

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 115-108 on Tuesday evening, and they are now the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference for the NBA Playoffs. After the win, head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters about the impressive performances of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shares Hot Take On WNBA Draft Eligibility: "Why The Hell Do Those Young Ladies Have To Stay In School For 4 Years Before Being Able To Go Pro?"

With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
BASKETBALL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James And Kyle Kuzma React To Patrick Beverley Celebrating The Timberwolves Beating The Clipper: “Minnesota Just Won The Chip.”

Patrick Beverley stole all the headlines last night after the first set of play-in games were completed. Beverley, who plays for the Timberwolves, helped them defeat his former team the LA Clippers, and secure the 7th seed in the Western Conference against the Grizzlies. Beverley celebrated vociferously after the final buzzer sounded, with many NBA players reacting to Pat Bev's animated victory lap.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

NBA Expert Discusses Magic Johnson's Negative Impact on Team

The Lakers are a franchise defined by legends. Not just Lakers alumni who won titles, but transcendent figures in the NBA. Magic Johnson is certainly on that list. As the Lakers bombed out of the playoffs earlier this month, Magic went on an ESPN media tour that produced a few headlines. Including, that LA could have had DeMar DeRozan, but LeBron and the front office bungled the deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Larry Brown Sports

Magic Johnson shares his 1 massive business regret

Magic Johnson remains the gold standard for professional athletes turned businessmen. But even he has made decisions he would like to have back. During a promotional appearance this week for McDonald’s, the retired Los Angeles Lakers great shared his one enormous business regret — choosing to sign with Converse over Nike in 1979. Johnson had been offered options in Nike stock to sign with them but chose the cash that was being offered to him by Converse instead.
NBA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Admits He's Still Kicking Himself After Rejecting Nike Deal: "I Would Have Been A Trillionaire By Now. Man, Michael Jordan Would Have Been Making Me So Much Money."

Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan were the biggest superstars the NBA had seen before the turn of the millennium and their legacy off the court has also been intertwined with one another thanks to one infamous decision from Magic. Before Michael Jordan essentially became the face of Nike and started his brand within the company, Magic was the one Nike co-founder Phil Knight pursued.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy