Warren County fell short in a high-scoring game against Sherando, 14-10, in a road softball contest. The Wildcats trailed 4-0 early, but rallied to take a 7-4 lead in the top of the fifth. The Wildcats extended the lead to 10-7 in the top of the sixth. However, the Warriors responded with a seven-run bottom of the sixth inning to take a 14-10 advantage.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO