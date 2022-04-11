ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

Tigard, Reid too much for Jesuit

By Wade Evanson
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1oLX_0f6NoWGa00 Tigers pitcher Makenna Reid strikes out 19 Crusaders en route to a one-hit shutout win.

Jesuit's perfect season came to an end as the result of a 3-0 loss to Tigard Monday night, April 11, at Jesuit High School.

The Tigers got three runs in the opening inning and standout pitcher Makenna Reid did the rest, holding the Crusaders (11-1) to just a single hit while striking out 19 and walking four.

Jesuit pitcher Ainsley Davis allowed seven hits over seven innings while striking out nine, but the damage was done in the first inning when Tigard (12-1) parlayed four hits into three runs, beginning with singles by Ella Dardis and Karen Spadafora, and ending with two-out doubles from Hailey White and Sera Reilly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZY4xL_0f6NoWGa00 It was all Reid from there, as the senior—who's committed to pitch at Florida State in the fall—struck out the side six times and put Jesuit down in order on three occasions.

Dardis and Spadafora each tallied two hits for Tigard, while Reilly (2) and White (1) notched the Tigers' RBI.

Hannah Brink had Jesuit's only hit.

Tigard next plays at Newberg Wednesday, April 13, while Jesuit next plays at McMinnville that same afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42hsDP_0f6NoWGa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37X6V7_0f6NoWGa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kf1im_0f6NoWGa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDDzu_0f6NoWGa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sM4iO_0f6NoWGa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06TTEd_0f6NoWGa00

Comments / 0

Related
Beaverton Valley Times

Jesuit boys tennis makes a statement

The Crusaders come out on top at the Oregon High School Tennis Championships April 8-9.In what was the first significant tennis event in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic, the Jesuit Crusaders' boys rose to the challenge, defeating eight of the state's best teams in the Oregon High School Tennis Championships April 8-9, at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton. Jesuit head coach Jeff Wood was excited for his team, but equally excited to get back what was taken from them more than two years ago. "As this was the first 'normal' high school tennis event since COVID,...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton teen wins runner-up in state poetry reading contest

High school sophomore Maria Daniels is the Oregon runner-up to the national Poetry Out Loud recitation competition. Maria Daniels, a high school sophomore from Beaverton, was a finalist in the Oregon Poetry Out Loud poetry reading contest held online Friday, March 11. If the first-place winner — Trayshun Holmes-Gournaris from the Oregon School for the Deaf — can't participate in the national competition for any reason, Daniels would be invited to represent Oregon. Students compete at the school level, and the winner advances. This year, the usual district competition was left out, so Daniels went right to the state competition,...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
38
Followers
1K+
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy