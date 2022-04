HRDC broke ground on its new North Bozeman campus on Thursday morning. The new $28 million, 5.6 acre campus on Griffin Drive will be home to two new buildings. The first one which is now under construction will house the Gallatin Valley Food Bank as well as Fork & Spoon restaurant. That building is set to open in the summer of 2023.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 20 MINUTES AGO