ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

The Hub satisfies New York-style pizza cravings

By By Brie Handgraaf
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26g6Ob_0f6NFgxn00
Daniel Andolsen, left, and Jonah Marsland chow down on New York-style pizza and garlic bread during Friday’s grand opening of The Hub across from the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YTUTr_0f6NFgxn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOwYY_0f6NFgxn00
Ben Winbourne, left, plays air hockey with 2-year-old Frances Denmark, mom Sarah Winbourne and 2-year-old Julia Tucker during The Hub’s grand opening on Friday. The pizzeria and barcade is open Tuesdays through Sundays across from downtown Wilson’s Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park.

The Hub isn’t like any other pizzeria in Wilson — and that’s exactly what restaurateur Morkos Youssef wanted.

“It is a New York style pizza crust, but we’ve gone above and beyond,” he said. “We spent a couple of days at the North American Pizza and Culinary Academy in Chicago to learn how to make a really good pie, and then we invested $35,000 on a water maker that strips all the minerals out of Wilson water and goes through a process to add back minerals to match what is present in New York City.”

He said the water makes all the difference in the dough made fresh daily. Customers seem to agree, too.

“We work at Gig East, so we’re always looking for new lunch spots within walking distance. We’re always at Casita, and we thought we’d check this out,” Jonah Marsland said during the pizzeria’s Friday opening. “Everything is really good.”

The community response was so positive that The Hub had to close early because it ran out of dough.

“I don’t know why, but I didn’t expect it to be that busy,” Youssef said. “I’m completely blown away, and that is an understatement.”

He thanked his supportive wife, Molly, and the management team from his other restaurants — Ruckus & Redemption and Brewmasters — for pitching in. Youssef said he’s working to hire more bartenders, servers and experienced kitchen staff to meet the demand.

The Hub, 211 South St., is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The restaurant is closed on Mondays. Visit Facebook.com/TheHubWilson to view the menu and learn more.

Youssef said whole pizzas are widely popular, but the extra crispy pizza-by-the-slice is his favorite.

“When you take a slice from a whole pie and put it back in the oven, it produces this amazingly crisp, beautiful crust on the bottom,” he said. “It is a lot more crispy when done as a slice, in my opinion, and I think that is something people are digging already.”

On Saturday, Youssef said The Hub sold 221 slices of pizza. The menu is concise, with some classic starters, two salads and pizzas.

“It was a conscious decision to not put pasta or sandwiches or wings on the menu. We literally are just focusing on the pizza,” he said. “Maybe some of that will come later, but until I felt we had the pizza right, there was nothing else to talk about.”

Marsland and his co-worker, Daniel Andolsen, said they were excited to play some games in The Hub’s barcade rather than driving to Raleigh for a similar amenity.

“I think it is cool,” Marsland said. “It is convenient.”

The Hub offers birthday parties for all ages. Delivery is not available, as Youssef said he worries the quality of his food won’t hold up in transit and he wants customers to enjoy his pizzas straight out of the oven.

“We try to take that extra step with our food,” he said, “and we think it makes all the difference.”

EXTRA! EXTRA!

Smithfield Foods has promoted the former plant manager, Andrea Tucker, to oversee the company’s largest facility, Smithfield’s Tar Heel plant. Tucker joined Smithfield as an accountant more than two decades ago and became the company’s first female plant manager in 2019.

“Andrea is a true servant leader who has achieved record levels of operational excellence, employee morale and engagement by instilling a culture of teamwork wherever she goes,” Smithfield Foods Chief Operating Officer Brady Stewart said. “We are tremendously proud to have her as part of our Smithfield family and look forward to watching her career with Smithfield continue to unfold.”

Her replacement at the Wilson plant hasn’t yet been named.

Got an idea for news to include in next week’s Main Street Minute? Don’t hesitate to reach out to me at 252-265-7821 or bhandgraaf@wilsontimes.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Subway Adds 2 New Sandwiches to Its Exclusive Menu

Subway has a new digital-only menu called The Vault, which offers Subway customers exclusive sandwich options that they can only order through the Subway website and app. Each sandwich in The Vault is made in partnership with a legendary athlete. Earlier in March, Subway added a new Italian sandwich called the Benissimo to The Vault, crafted in collaboration with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

These Are The Oldest Restaurants In America

Inns have sheltered travelers forever, like the Keiunkan inn in Yamanashi, Japan, opened over 1,300 years ago. The United States is a much younger nation and can't match that, but taverns, saloons, and restaurants have played an important role in American history. The oldest inns in the U.S. were built in the 17th century and they, along with their local taverns, were the central social hub of their towns. People gathered to talk about politics and social issues while enjoying a meal or a drink. Travelers brought news of other places, and people of all classes often mingled.
BOSTON, MA
Washington Post

Overnight New York-Style Cheesecake

If you dream of making lofty, creamy and fluffy cheesecakes, but have been too intimidated to try, you’re going to love this stress-free recipe. A low-and-slow bake at 200 degrees, inspired by an old Post recipe from cookbook author and food writer Andrew Schloss, eliminates the threat of cracks — and the need for a water bath.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Wilson, NC
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Raleigh, NC
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Tar Heel, NC
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Wilson, NC
Lifestyle
Mashed

A Popular Trader Joe's Ice Cream Flavor Is Back And Shoppers Are Thrilled

Spring is officially here, which means warm weather and longer days are finally on the horizon. But this time of year doesn't just mean the return of pleasant weather — it also means the return of many of our favorite warm weather treats. And the number one treat that most people can't wait to enjoy? Ice cream. According to a survey conducted by Harris Poll in 2015, ice cream is the nation's favorite summer food, with two out of three Americans ranking it higher than other classic summer foods like burgers and pie (via PR Newswire).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Style Pizza#Pizza Oven#Pizza Delivery#Pizza Crust#Food Drink#The Hub
Chris Young

3 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Most of the people who say they don't like steak haven't actually had a really good one and have no idea what it should taste like. That's because even though many restaurants out there have steak in their menu, not all of them actually know how to properly prepare one. It's not hard, that's for sure, but if you know your steak, then you know that the difference is in the details. Luckily, there are many good places that actually know how to cook a steak and we are going to talk about them in today's article.
RALEIGH, NC
WBRE

Pizza Hut’s new locations: How do pizza lovers feel?

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pizza Hut has started work on two new locations in Kingston and Pittston. Many residents want to know why a national chain would try to come back to an area with such a strong local pizza presence. Northeastern Pennsylvania is known for its pizza and locals have no problem letting you know […]
KINGSTON, PA
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Breakfast Donut, But There's A Catch

Sometimes when a food brand offers a new limited-time product, extensive consumer response makes its permanent return possible. That's what happened with Krispy Kreme's cinnamon roll, which the iconic donut company unveiled in September. On March 20, Krispy Kreme's Instagram account announced that the cinnamon rolls are available again. "Back...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Taco Bell Adds a Cool New Menu Item (Your Move, Chipotle)

Taco Bell loves new menu items. The fast-food chain seems to change up its offerings weekly (although it's not that often). During the worst of the covid pandemic, that strategy was put on hold as the Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain switched its focus to getting orders out quickly and had to drop some beloved menu items. Some popular items didn't make the cut, including Mexican pizza, a Taco Bell original that has a surprisingly devout following.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Subway is giving away free sandwiches this week - here’s how to get one

Sandwich stalwart Subway is giving away free sandwiches this week in selected branches around the UK. The fast-food franchise is trialling three new panini-style SubMelts that all incorporate melted cheese for a hot and tasty snack.Made using specially developed recipes, the three footlong subs include the Philly Cheesesteak SubMelt, which consists of Philly-style steak, melted double cheese, peppers, onions and Chipotle Southwest Sauce; Americano Pizza SubMelt, featuring marinara sauce, pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, double cheese, peppers and onions; and, the Bombay Tikka SubMelt, containing chicken breast coated in Indian spices, double cheese, peppers, onions, Sweet Onion Relish and garlic aioli....
RESTAURANTS
CultureMap Houston

Casual new neighborhood bar bringing craft brews, late-night eats, and major upside to Garden Oaks/Oak Forest

A new bar aims to bring craft beer and good times to Garden Oaks and Oak Forest. Upside Pub will open this summer in the former Tres Amigos space at 3402 N. Shepherd Dr. Paige and Andy Lujan, a married couple who moved to Texas in 2021 with the goal of starting a business, bring a range of experiences to the project. Paige, who will serve as the bar's managing partner, has extensive experience in the craft beer industry, including opening craft beer bars in California, helping to create Los Angeles Beer Week, and co-founding the Artisinal Brewers Collective, a group of 15 bars, restaurants, and brewpubs in Southern California. Andy is a former Army Ranger who serves as his wife's sounding board and will provide back end support to Upside Pub.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds an Unusual New Dessert

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report Frosty, for example, has been served since 1969 with barely any changes beyond price. It was 35 cents in 1969 and today it's 99 cents, which is still reasonable if you consider how much inflation has boosted our food costs today. Taco Bell's...
RESTAURANTS
SoJO 104.9

Inside Scoop: Tacos and Free Coffee Next Week at Wawa?

Is there free coffee at Wawa one day next week and are tacos coming to everyone's favorite chain of convenience stores?. Here's what we know and what we are speculating about. It appears that Thursday, April 14th, 2022, is Wawa Day, one of the biggest holidays in the Garden State and the region. On Wawa Day, as they've done in years past, you will be able to get a free cup of coffee all day long. Any size!
RESTAURANTS
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
4K+
Followers
557
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy