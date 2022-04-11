The Hub satisfies New York-style pizza cravings

Daniel Andolsen, left, and Jonah Marsland chow down on New York-style pizza and garlic bread during Friday’s grand opening of The Hub across from the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park.

Ben Winbourne, left, plays air hockey with 2-year-old Frances Denmark, mom Sarah Winbourne and 2-year-old Julia Tucker during The Hub’s grand opening on Friday. The pizzeria and barcade is open Tuesdays through Sundays across from downtown Wilson’s Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park.

The Hub isn’t like any other pizzeria in Wilson — and that’s exactly what restaurateur Morkos Youssef wanted.

“It is a New York style pizza crust, but we’ve gone above and beyond,” he said. “We spent a couple of days at the North American Pizza and Culinary Academy in Chicago to learn how to make a really good pie, and then we invested $35,000 on a water maker that strips all the minerals out of Wilson water and goes through a process to add back minerals to match what is present in New York City.”

He said the water makes all the difference in the dough made fresh daily. Customers seem to agree, too.

“We work at Gig East, so we’re always looking for new lunch spots within walking distance. We’re always at Casita, and we thought we’d check this out,” Jonah Marsland said during the pizzeria’s Friday opening. “Everything is really good.”

The community response was so positive that The Hub had to close early because it ran out of dough.

“I don’t know why, but I didn’t expect it to be that busy,” Youssef said. “I’m completely blown away, and that is an understatement.”

He thanked his supportive wife, Molly, and the management team from his other restaurants — Ruckus & Redemption and Brewmasters — for pitching in. Youssef said he’s working to hire more bartenders, servers and experienced kitchen staff to meet the demand.

The Hub, 211 South St., is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The restaurant is closed on Mondays. Visit Facebook.com/TheHubWilson to view the menu and learn more.

Youssef said whole pizzas are widely popular, but the extra crispy pizza-by-the-slice is his favorite.

“When you take a slice from a whole pie and put it back in the oven, it produces this amazingly crisp, beautiful crust on the bottom,” he said. “It is a lot more crispy when done as a slice, in my opinion, and I think that is something people are digging already.”

On Saturday, Youssef said The Hub sold 221 slices of pizza. The menu is concise, with some classic starters, two salads and pizzas.

“It was a conscious decision to not put pasta or sandwiches or wings on the menu. We literally are just focusing on the pizza,” he said. “Maybe some of that will come later, but until I felt we had the pizza right, there was nothing else to talk about.”

Marsland and his co-worker, Daniel Andolsen, said they were excited to play some games in The Hub’s barcade rather than driving to Raleigh for a similar amenity.

“I think it is cool,” Marsland said. “It is convenient.”

The Hub offers birthday parties for all ages. Delivery is not available, as Youssef said he worries the quality of his food won’t hold up in transit and he wants customers to enjoy his pizzas straight out of the oven.

“We try to take that extra step with our food,” he said, “and we think it makes all the difference.”

EXTRA! EXTRA!

Smithfield Foods has promoted the former plant manager, Andrea Tucker, to oversee the company’s largest facility, Smithfield’s Tar Heel plant. Tucker joined Smithfield as an accountant more than two decades ago and became the company’s first female plant manager in 2019.

“Andrea is a true servant leader who has achieved record levels of operational excellence, employee morale and engagement by instilling a culture of teamwork wherever she goes,” Smithfield Foods Chief Operating Officer Brady Stewart said. “We are tremendously proud to have her as part of our Smithfield family and look forward to watching her career with Smithfield continue to unfold.”

Her replacement at the Wilson plant hasn’t yet been named.

Got an idea for news to include in next week’s Main Street Minute? Don’t hesitate to reach out to me at 252-265-7821 or bhandgraaf@wilsontimes.com.