Korn’s Jonathan Davis Reveals Song That Steered His Love Toward Rock

By Chad Childers
 2 days ago
He's not fooling! When it came to finding a love for rock, Korn's Jonathan Davis says there was one song in particular that provided his initial musical "schooling." That track was Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love." The song was released as the lead single off Led Zeppelin's second album,...

