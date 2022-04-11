Travel is good for the soul.

Do you ever think about how you affect the world around you? Not only do we all affect the world we live in, but it is also impossible not to affect it, whether we are trying or not. Our smallest actions make a difference. The Butterfly Effect refers to the property of chaotic systems by which small changes in initial conditions can lead to large-scale and unpredictable variation in the future state of the system. The example most used is that the flap of a butterfly wing in Africa can aerodynamically affect the formation of it hurricane in the Atlantic. Easier to understand, imagine someone who fought cancer as a child and was impacted by the way a doctor treated them as they found a cure. Now imagine that child as an adult becoming a physician. The result? The first doctor impacts the life of the second one and indirectly, everyone the second doctor impacts.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO