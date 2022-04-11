ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Travel is good for the soul.

comomag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long winter, my own soul is longing for retreat, and I am not the only one. Many people I’ve talked to feel very taxed after this first few months of 2022. Thankfully, I subscribe to a philosophy that was taught to me many years ago. Divert daily. Withdraw weekly....

comomag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Island Independent

Rev. Dan Safarik: Prayer, ice cream good for the soul

I have heard it said that God always answers prayers, but the answer may be either “yes,” “no” or “wait.”. We always want the answer to be “yes” but sometimes “no” may be better. Garth Brooks wrote a song about a woman in his life. He tells about how he was in high school and there was a girl he adored. He longed to have her notice him. He prayed fervently that she would become the love of his life.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Mental Health#Pta
TravelNoire

World's Most Haunted Hotels: Langham Hotel, Room 333

The luxurious Langham Hotel is so astoundingly beautiful, no one would suspect it houses one of the world’s most haunted hotel rooms. The meticulously designed hotel was built over a span of two years. It was started in 1863 and completed in 1865. The Prince of Wales came to the opening of one of London’s largest hotels, to date.
LIFESTYLE
Andrei Tapalaga

Extinct Species Found in the Lost City of the Monkey God

An illustration by Virgil Finlay for The American Weekly representing the Temple in Morde's "Lost City of the Monkey God."Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The lost city of the Monkey God or better known as White City in Honduras has a very interesting history, even if not much is known about it. Known by locals from legends as the “lost city” of La Ciudad Blanca, is believed to have been created by a South American civilization before the rise of the Aztec culture around the 10th century BC.
Daily Leader

Pastoral Perspective: 'Personal' relationship with Jesus Christ is special but not private

It is popular to think that one’s relationship with Christ is personal, yet clarification is needed as to what this means. Personal often carries with it the connotation of a private and/or unique relationship that excludes others. Thus, to an inquiry about a delicate topic, someone might reply that it is “none of your business” on the grounds that it is personal.
RELIGION
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
The Guardian

Our Man in Havana review – Graham Greene classic becomes a clever musical

Though equivocal about many aspects of religion, Graham Greene had nearly supernatural gifts of prophecy as a novelist. The Quiet American (1955) spookily previewed America’s disaster in Vietnam. Three years later, Our Man in Havana, in which an English expat vacuum cleaner salesman in Cuba sells fake secrets to MI6 for cash, was an espionage farce that turned serious with the Iraq “dodgy dossier” and other blurring of fact and fabrication. Greene’s spy fiction heir, John le Carré, so admired Our Man in Havana that he wrote an acknowledged homage in The Tailor of Panama.
MUSIC
EASTside Magazine

The World’s Most Colorful Cities

While Barcelona itself is a kaleidoscope of colorful architecture, people, food, and culture, few places can hold a candle to Parque Güell. Twisted spires swirl on Carmel Hill above the undulating skyline of the city, and split ceramics adorn the winding banks behind Roman-inspired architecture. Despite that clear influence, this park is not Roman at all. Parque Güell was built under the watchful eye of Antoni Gaudí — who also happens to have architected La Sagrada Familia and Casa Batlló — in the early aughts of the 20th century. An exceptional synthesis of color, texture, shape, and design, this 12-acre park encapsulates the artistic currents of his era and reaches across time to embody the spirit of modern Barcelona.
VISUAL ART
Livingston Parish News

BUSINESS | Matters of the soul

Do you ever think about how you affect the world around you? Not only do we all affect the world we live in, but it is also impossible not to affect it, whether we are trying or not. Our smallest actions make a difference. The Butterfly Effect refers to the property of chaotic systems by which small changes in initial conditions can lead to large-scale and unpredictable variation in the future state of the system. The example most used is that the flap of a butterfly wing in Africa can aerodynamically affect the formation of it hurricane in the Atlantic. Easier to understand, imagine someone who fought cancer as a child and was impacted by the way a doctor treated them as they found a cure. Now imagine that child as an adult becoming a physician. The result? The first doctor impacts the life of the second one and indirectly, everyone the second doctor impacts.
LOUISIANA STATE
Slate

Summer of Soul

With Summer of Soul, his documentary about 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival, director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson set out to popularize the story of a music festival sometimes known as “Black Woodstock” that for years has been overshadowed in history books by whiter concerts. He’s succeeded: The acclaimed movie is the front-runner to take home an Oscar on Sunday, and it gained uncommon exposure for a documentary when it aired on primetime television in February. (It’s now available on Hulu and Disney+.)
MOVIES
Time Out Global

Kiff & Culture Food Tours

Courtesy of the folks at Kiff & Culture, a duo who started their adventure in South Africa before expanding to the tourist hot-spot and crystal haven, Byron Bay — you and your best food-friends can embark upon a three-day whirlwind tour of some of the most innovative, ecologically sound, and delicious food stops across the Northern Rivers. The food trail brings together some of the absolute best that the region has to offer, and it all starts with the eco-resort group, Crystalbrook.
FOOD & DRINKS
Marie Claire

The Instagram Guide to Rome, Italy

Editor's note: We encourage our readers to check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website (opens in new tab) for up-to-date information on how to safely travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. When most Americans think of Rome, they think of popular landmarks like the Colosseum and Trevi Fountain. However,...
LIFESTYLE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

'God, Me and a Cup of Tea': A faithful friend

Carry each other’s burdens. — Galatians 6:2 (NIV) I don’t know what I’d do without my friend Sharon. We met at a Bible study nearly 45 years ago and discovered we had much in common. We were both stay-at-home mothers struggling with more month than money, hard-working husbands, and unfulfilled dreams.
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Kids Talk About God: Why Does God Perform Miracles?

Miracles are big business today. If you have any doubt, type the word “miracle” into your favorite online search engine. My personal favorite is “The Cat Miracle Diet” website. This diet promises the same lean, svelte figure as most cats. By dining on lizard tails, blades of grass and moths, “you’ll find that you not only look and feel better, but you will have a whole new outlook on what constitutes food.”
RELIGION
WOKV

Tim Feerick, bassist for Dance Gavin Dance, dead at 34

Tim Feerick, the longtime bassist for California rock ‘n’ roll group Dance Gavin Dance, died Wednesday, the band said on social media. He was 34. The band, which was formed in Sacramento in 2005, did not release a cause of death, The Sacramento Bee reported. Feerick joined the band on tour in 2009 and become an official member in 2013, according to the newspaper.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy